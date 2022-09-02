Meet “Teen Mom 2” Star Leah Messer’s Fiancé, Jaylan Mobley

About Jaylan Mobley Known As Jaylan Lee Mobley Age 25 Years Birth September 4, 1996 Charlotte, North Carolina Siblings Jessica Mobley Parents Edward Perry (Father), Tywana Ty-Baby (Mother) Nationality American Job First Lieutenant, West Virginia Army National Guard Alumni Georgia Military School, West Virginia University Awards Excellence in Leadership Award, Chosen as cyber intern at NASA Works For US Army

Wedding bells will ring again for Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, and she is ready to walk down the aisle. Recently, she took to her social media to share the news about her engagement. Leah Messer’s fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, proposed to her on the beaches of Costa Rica, where they celebrated their first anniversary. Now, curiosity about Leah Messer’s soon-to-be-husband spiked, and fans want to know more about this career-driven, intelligent, thoughtful person who recently moved in with the reality TV star. So we delve into his background in this Jaylan Mobley wiki.

Jaylan Mobley’s Family

Jaylan Mobley was born on September 4, 1996, to Edward Perry and Tywana Ty-Baby in Charlotte, North Carolina. He has a twin sister named Jessica Mobley.

Mobley frequently shares posts about his family. Meanwhile, it appears that Messer gets along better with them, and she even goes on vacation with his family.

Jaylan Mobley’s Education and Career

Jaylan Mobely attended West Charlotte High School until 2014. In 2015, he joined the United States Military Academy Preparatory School (USMAPS). USMAPS prepares candidates chosen by the United States Military Academy Admission’s office for the academic, physical, and military challenges of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The U.S. army officer earned an associate’s degree in homeland security and computer science from Georgia Military School in 2018. After that, he served as regimental commander, and Lt. Gen. William B. Caldwell IV gave him the “Excellence in Leadership” Award. Mobley was also chosen to be a cyber intern at NASA.

In 2020, Leah Messer’s fiancé graduated from West Virginia University with a BS in Management Information Systems with a minor in Cybersecurity and certification in ethical hacking. A year later, he earned an MS in Cybersecurity from West Virginia University and graduated from the army’s cyber basic officer leadership course.

In July 2022, Mobley became the first West Virginia National Guard fellow to work at Marshall University at the Institute for Cyber Security. As the state’s first cybersecurity officer, he also acts as a source of expertise in preventing cyber attacks for the West Virginia National Guard.

Furthermore, Mobley plans to begin his Ph.D. studies in human-centered computing with a focus on artificial intelligence at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

He currently serves in the West Virginia Army National Guard as a First Lieutenant and Deputy Team Chief of the Defense Cyber Operations Element. Also, he is the assistant supervisor of the West Virginia National Guard IT Technician J6-North Team.

The U.S. army officer also appeared on the cover page of Vogue magazine in 2022.

Jaylan Mobley and Leah Messer’s Relationship

According to reports, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley met for the first time at an ESPN and Army event. The Teen Mom star made her relationship with Mobley public in September 2021. She shared a PDA-filled picture on Instagram but hid the new guy’s face behind hers.

After much anticipation, the Teen Mom star finally confirmed on September 12, 2021, that Mobley was her boyfriend. After that, Messer has been sharing the posts with her beau and her three daughters on special occasions and holidays. You can see them together on Halloween, Christmas, or on a family vacation.

In April 2022, Jaylan Mobley surprised his girlfriend by buying a new house. Later, he moved in with her.

After a year of dating, the former NASA intern popped the question to the reality star on August 19, 2022, in Costa Rica with a 4.7-carat custom ring designed by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry. Mobley proposed to her while they were taking a romantic stroll along the beach after having dinner prepared by a private chef.

According to People, Messer knew something was up but didn’t think it would turn out into a proposal for marriage.

Jaylan Mobley and Leah Messer’s Kids

The reality TV star has a nine-year-old daughter named Adalynn Faith with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. She shares 12-year-old twin daughters, Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, with her ex-husband, Corey Simms.

Messer was first married to Simms in 2010, but the couple ended up getting a divorce in 2011. The MTV star married Calvert in 2012. However, things didn’t work out, and they separated in 2015.

Leah Messer’s new fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, shares a good relationship with her daughters. In 2022, he shared a Father’s Day post about his relationship with the girls and called himself a “bonus dad.” The girls consider him another father figure in their lives.