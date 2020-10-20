Josh Richards Net Worth: How did the Tik Tok Star Earn His Wealth

*Disclaimer: The estimated net worth numbers are based on our research done on the Internet and are for entertainment purposes only. We do not guarantee the accuracy of these numbers.

Josh Richards has the smarts, talents, and good looks to become one of the biggest Tik Tok stars of the generation. And thanks to his online fame, he has also become one of the highest earning Tik Tok stars ever. Raking in all that cash through his influencer cash has earned Josh Richards a net worth estimated at $1.5 million. And his graph is only going up as he makes smart career options.

Josh Richards’ Tik Tok Career

Josh Richards was born on January 31, 2002 in Toronto, Canada and is the eldest of three children. He moved to the US in 2020 as his Tik Tok career is on the rise.

Since he began posting on the platform in 2019, he has entertained his followers with dances, skits, and lip-sync videos and hopes to be a positive influence on fans. As of October 2020, his Tik Tok followers are over 23 million and growing.

In early 2020, he moved to the US to co-found the Sway House, a collective of content creators on Tik Tok. His fellow Sway members include Jaden Hossler and Anthony Reeves.

But Richards and Hossler left the Sway House in June. Richards has since been distancing himself from the controversies the other Sway members got into this year.

His feud with another Tik-Tokker, Chase Hudson, only fueled his popularity. Four diss tracks Richards dropped on YouTube earned him an estimated $100,000 in YouTube ad revenue.

Josh Richards’ Tik Tok Earnings

Leaving the Sway House has done nothing to dent his income. Thanks to sponsorship deals, Richards can earn anything between $13,000 to $22,000 per post.

His staggering income from Tik Tok earned him an estimated $1.5 million before he would turn 18. It landed him on the No. 5 spot of Forbes inaugural list of highest earning Tik Tok stars.

This Tik Tok phenom shared his strategy to Forbes stating, “it’s about creating companies or getting equity in companies.” He further adds, “Influencers need to learn how to properly monetize.”

His traditional moneymaking on the short video-sharing site included sponsorships with House Party and Reebok.

His own merchandize line adds to his revenue as well.

For example, he released a line of pants in her merch collection with “Still Softish” on it as a reference to the popular diss track he dropped shading Chase Hudson. He reportedly sold thousands of the $45 pants and got an estimated cut close to $500,000 from total merch sales.

Josh Richards Business Ventures

Richards has tried to shed his image of Tik Tok’s bad boy to a smart entrepreneur. And that’s how at only 18, he’s venturing into equity revenue streams.

Most notably he is the cofounder of TalentX, a talent management startup of other influencers. Further, he is entering the beverage industry with his new drink brand, Ani Energy.

As Tik-Tokkers are concerned about the ban on the app, they are moving on to other platforms. Richards is among the few who have shifted business to Triller, a smaller rival of Tik Tok.

He’s not only a content creator on Triller, but he joined the company’s C-suite for equity. He is now the company’s chief strategic officer and gets paid in equity.

Additionally, he has a secret startup in development with Sean Rad, the cofounder of Tinder. Together with fellow Sway House stars, Bryce Hall and Griffin Johnson, he is one of the angel investors in the startup, Lendtable.

Richards is only expanding his talents into multiple income sources. That also includes signing a deal with Warner Records. He has acting credits in Summertime Dropouts and the upcoming Laurence Fishburne-starrer, Brother’s Keeper. In recent history, he has earned a podcast spot in Barstool Sports.