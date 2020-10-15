Bernt Bodal Wiki: Facts about Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ Ex

*Disclaimer: The estimated net worth numbers are based on our research done on the Internet and are for entertainment purposes only. We do not guarantee the accuracy of these numbers.

Bernt O. Bodal's Estimated Net Worth: $200.0 million

About Bernt O. Bodal Age 67 Years Birth June 14, 1953 Oslo, Norway Gender Male Spouse Elisabeth Bodal 1978 - undisclosed,

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Children Alexander Olav Bodal, Ellen Bodal, Thomas “Tom” Bodal Siblings Anders, Havard Address Seattle, Washington Nationality Norwegian-American Worked for American Seafoods Reality Show Undercover Boss Musical Band White Sox

Bernt Bodal is a major player in the business domain and now he’s getting deeper into the reality scene—at least in name. His ex-wife, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, is the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County, fresh off the heels of their split. Bodal is an American tycoon thanks to his success in the fishing industry, and he continues to do well in his other interests. This Bernt Bodal wiki reveals how he built his fortune.

Bernt Bodal’s Nationality

Bernt Bodal was born on June 14, 1953 in Oslo, Norway. He is currently based in Seattle, Washington.

He has at least two brothers, Anders and Havard. His father was a tram conductor and his mother was a native of Lofoten.

His father later remarried Solbjørg Bodahl. His father and stepmother moved to the U.S. first, and Bernt and his siblings followed as adults.

Bernt Bodal’s Career

Bernt Bodal’s Net Worth

The Norwegian-American businessman is best known for building his fishing empire from the ground up. It all started with his parents’ connections in the fishing business.

He got a job as a deckhand on a boat when he earned his U.S. citizenship. Recalling his initial journey, he said,

“I became captain after a year. I spent 13 years fishing in Alaska, and became part owner of a trawler. I joined American Seafoods in 1990 as a minority partner and became president of the company in 1994. The American Fisheries Act of 1999 prohibited foreign ownership [of fishing vessels] of more than 25 percent. Our company at the time was Norwegian owned. We [management] got an exclusive right to buy the company from the owners for about $475 million, with financial backing from a New York equity firm. I now own 67 percent of the company.”

Bodal grew American Seafoods from two ships to 16, and eventually moved up to CEO/Chairman. He would return to his humble beginnings in the CBS reality show, Undercover Boss, in 2012.

Bodal retired in 2017, but remains on the board of American Seafoods. His successful business career has earned him a net worth estimated at $200.0 million.

Bernt Bodal’s Music Career

Bernt Bodal originally aspired to be a musician. But circumstances led him to the fishing business. His passion, however, didn’t die.

In his youth, he formed the band Host, and released three albums with them. He’s also performed with famous musicians, including Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam.

He left music behind for a career in the U.S. But social media indicates he still dabbles in it.

“In the last few years, I’ve done a lot more music,” says the former tycoon. “I play in a band called White Sox with people like Alan White [the drummer] from Yes. I’ve also played on stage with Sammy Hagar and have done four shows with Roger Daltrey. I play every day for about an hour. These guys don’t let you play with them if you don’t know what you are doing.”

Bernt Bodal’s Children

Bernt Bodal was previously married to Elisabeth Bodal from Norway. Born on April 30, 1955, she is a native of the same region as Bernt’s mother.

They met as teens when Bernt was visiting relatives in Lofoten. They married in July 1978 when she was 23 and he was 25.

They moved to the U.S. in 1978, soon after their marriage. Elisabeth was pregnant not long after their wedding. She gave birth to their eldest son, Thomas “Tom” Bodal, in April 1979.

Bernt and Elisabeth had two more kids, Ellen Bodal (born 1981) and Alexander Olav Bodal (born 1989).

Alex is a musician who graduated from the Berklee College of Music. Ellen worked at American Seafoods and is currently working with Amazon.com. Tom is a professional chef based in Seattle.

Bernt Bodal’s Relationship with Elizabeth Lyn Vargas

After he separated from his first wife, Bernt married Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. They were reportedly together for 17 years, but their relationship fell apart.

Elizabeth Vargas comes to the Real Housewives franchise as her divorce from Bodal is ongoing.