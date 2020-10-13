About Molly Holm Age 29 Years Birth February 3, 1991 Berkeley, California Gender Female Children Ella (born Dec 2019) Siblings Timothy Holm Parents Daniel Holm, Margaret Holm Job Model Alumni University of California, Berkeley Worked at MMH Creative Purity Organic Highbridge Equity Partners as Fund Manager In Relationship Blake Mycoskie

Molly Holm’s relationship with Toms Shoes entrepreneur, Blake Mycoskie, went public in August 2020. Mycoskie is fresh off the heels of his divorce from Heather Lang and is spending quarantine with his new love and their children. Holm has had the curiosity of the Internet since Mycoskie joined the lineup of Shark Tank. This Molly Holm wiki will reveal more on Blake Mycoskie’s girlfriend.

Molly Holm’s Family

Molly Holm was born on February 3, 1991 and is a native of California. She is one of two children born to Margaret and Daniel Holm.

Molly and her brother, Timothy “Tim” Holm, grew up in Berkeley, California. Tim is a chef based in California.

Molly is a former equestrian. Her old Facebook has pictures of her time horse riding and also her beloved horses.

Molly Holm’s Career

Molly Holm graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 2011 with a degree in political science and government. Before she graduated, she had been working at the social media management company MMH Creative since 2010 as CEO.

Holm moved to Purity Organic in Oakland in 2017. She was a project manager at the organic produce business.

At the same time, she had begun a job at Highbridge Equity Partners. Since her relationship with Blake Mycoskie, Holm is being recognized as the fund manager at Highbridge.

Holm has also indulged in voluntary work for a decade. She has volunteered with organizations like Children of All Nations/Great Wall China Adoption, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Best Day Foundation, Save the Mermaids, Hearts & Horses, and A Walk On Water.

Holm also manages a modeling career on the side. She has editorial pictures on social media and travels the world with her daughter.

Molly Holm and Blake Mycoskie’s Relationship

Molly Holm has a daughter, Ella, from a previous relationship. Ella celebrated her second birthday in December 2019.

Happy 2nd Birthday Ella ❤️ I love you so much! Posted by Molly Holm on Sunday, November 17, 2019

Entrepreneur Blake Mycoskie was married to Heather Lang from 2012 to 2020. They are parents to a son, Summit, and a daughter, Charlie.

After their divorce, the Toms Shoes tycoon went public with his relationship with Molly Holm, who is 15 years his junior. She features in his social media with some adorable captions.

Holm’s social media indicates that she has also bonded with his children. Mycoskie, Holm, and their kids seem to be spending quarantine in Jackson, Wyoming (Mycoskie’s residence) and enjoying family time together.