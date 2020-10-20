What Happened to Uncle Johnny from the “Elvis Duran Show”?

Uncle Johnny is a frequent guest on the Elvis Duran Show and an extremely beloved personality to the show’s loyal listeners. But the world’s oldest intern has been absent lately and there has been talk about his health. Uncle Johnny is going through some health complications that has prompted prayers from his fans for a quick and complete recovery. Fortunately, he provided an update to his social media followers.

What Happened to Uncle Johnny?

Uncle Johnny frequently appears on the Elvis Duran Show and recently even made an appearance via Zoom. But his recent Instagram posts had his fans worrying over his health.

On October 16, Johnny shared a post that he was in the hospital getting treatment for some unspecified condition. Many comments speculated that he was suffering from a kidney issue.

Alex and Elvis then posted on Uncle Johnny’s account on behalf of him on October 19. They provided an update after consulting the doctor on the Elvis Duran intern’s health.

According to Alex and Elvis, Johnny is reliant on a blood pump to stay alive as of now. He is on dialysis to compensate for his failing kidneys.

“He’s still in a deep sleep,” they say in the statement. Johnny’s body is fighting sepsis while on high doses of antibiotics. The doctors are counting on the infection to clear out of his blood stream so they can treat his heart condition.

So far Uncle Johnny’s health update seems grim. His colleagues and fans are concerned and praying for his recovery.

Here’s hoping that the funny man will be cracking jibes on the Elvis Duran show soon.