Is Jocko Sims (Dr. Reynolds) Leaving “New Amsterdam”?

New Amsterdam has reduced us to tears a few times but perhaps last night’s (March 17) episode has been the most heartrending so far. Dr. Floyd Reynolds, our favorite head of cardiology left New Amsterdam Medical Center for love. Jocko Sims has portrayed Dr. Reynolds since the show premiered in 2018. So fans are naturally not prepared to say goodbye to Reynolds. But is Jocko Sims leaving New Amsterdam? We want to say never say never.

Dr. Reynolds Leaves New Amsterdam for Evie

New Amsterdam season 2 episode 17 titled “Liftoff” left us wondering if Dr. Floyd Reynolds has left the building. ICYMI, Reynolds decided to move to San Francisco so he can be with his fiancée, Evie.

Like us, his colleagues at New Amsterdam were also unsure if Floyd is leaving. Just before he’d walk through that exit though, he hears a cry for help.

What ensues is Reynolds using whatever he can find to save a little boy who has fallen into an elevator chute. After saving the boy, Reynolds’ colleagues send him off like the hero and a great friend he is.

The toast to Reynolds at the end makes it seem like this is the last we’ll see of the head of cardio on this show. But is Reynolds really gone for good?

Showrunner David Schulner Teases Reynolds’ Return

Fans have been at the edge of their seats speculating if Dr. Reynolds is leaving the Dam ever since the preview for last night’s episode aired last week.

Jocko Sims hasn’t exactly detailed any plans about leaving New Amsterdam. There also no reports of him joining any new projects currently.

And not long ago, Sims teased that Reynolds is meant to go through some unexpected twists in the course of season 2 but didn’t elaborate what is in store for Reynolds. Currently, production of more episodes of New Amsterdam has been halted along with other NBC shows over coronavirus concerns.

After “Liftoff” aired, Sims was asked if this is the last we’ll see of Reynolds. To which he responded, “I don’t think so. I think there are plenty of opportunities to see Reynolds. He’ll always have a home there at New Amsterdam if he wanted to come back. There’s opportunities for him to come and participate if his skills were needed for a particular surgery. There’s possibilities for spinoffs [or] they could take some of the story to the West Coast, and he’d still be on the show.”

Reynolds’ departure seems to be a creative decision for the storyline. The showrunner, David Schulner was also asked if Reynolds is leaving New Amsterdam.

“Reynolds is leaving New Amsterdam and not leaving the show,” was the showrunner’s cheeky reply. But at least it gives us hope that Reynolds could be back soon.

New Amsterdam was renewed for three more seasons in January 2020. And the door for Dr. Reynolds’ return is wide open.

Besides, fans have long speculated there might be a New Amsterdam spinoff focusing on Dr. Floyd Reynolds. Perhaps his new job in San Francisco would be at the heart of it. There weren’t any plans for a spinoff in January 2020. But perhaps they changed their mind.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens to Dr. Reynolds when New Amsterdam airs on Tuesdays at 10 pm EST on NBC.

