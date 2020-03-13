What Happened to Maggie on “FBI”? Why Is Missy Peregrym Leaving?

If you have stayed up to date with FBI on CBS, you know that Special Agent Maggie Bell has made a major decision for her career in the March 10 episode. That has left fans of the show speculating if this is the last time they will see Maggie on the show. Is Missy Peregrym, who plays Maggie, leaving the show? It might seem that way but it’s premature to say farewell to Maggie yet.

Maggie Bell Takes a New Assignment on FBI

In season 2 episode 17 titled “Broken Promises,” Maggie meets with Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) about a job from the Assistant Director in Charge (ADIC). Though Isobel doesn’t want to let go of a valuable member of the team, she reluctantly tells Maggie to take the job as it would only be for a few months.

Maggie initially turns down the offer but Isobel discourages her from being too hasty. So the rest of the episode, Maggie is pondering over the offer.

After mulling over it, Maggie tells OA (Zeeko Zaki) about the offer. At this point, we come to know the assignment from ADIC is an undercover job. Maggie fits the profile they are looking for to go undercover on this unspecified undercover assignment.

Towards the end of the episode, Maggie has made the decision to take up the job. She reveals that to OA after she has called the ADIC with her answer and she’s leaving the next day so OA doesn’t have time to convince her otherwise and she doesn’t cave in.

Maggie leaves at the end of the episode, after a very pensive shot of her desk. Is this foreshadowing that we won’t see Maggie again?

Is Missy Peregrym Leaving FBI?

Missy Peregrym has played Maggie since FBI premiered in 2018. Being part of the core group of characters, the show wouldn’t be the same without her.

But it’s premature to say Peregrym is leaving and we won’t be seeing Maggie again. After all Maggie did tell OA that the assignment is only for a few months at most.

That ending in particular felt ominous. Like will something happen to Maggie and she won’t return? But some theorize that they are setting the stage for Maggie’s return.

Because Peregrym isn’t leaving the show. She’s only gone temporarily to focus on her coming child.

In October 2019, Peregrym revealed she and her husband, Aussie actor Tom Oakley are expecting their first child together. Peregrym, who was previously married to Zachary Levi, wed Oakley in 2018.

Peregrym disclosed that her pregnancy won’t be written into the show. Neither will they be using strategically placed potted plants and camera angles to hide a baby bump.

The show has used the plotline to allow Peregrym to take some time off while she focuses on her pregnancy and baby. It’s possible she might return after giving birth. But Peregrym or CBS hasn’t commented on that yet.

So far there’s no news if FBI is returning for season 3. But if it does, Maggie’s return is very much possible.

There are a lot of theories floating on the Internet. Most commonly, fans speculate that she might run into trouble on her undercover job which will lead her former team to come to the rescue and bring her back.

