FACT CHECK: NBA Players Wear Lace Collars as Tributes to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Equality and justice icon, Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020 but her legacy lives on. Among the many things that she will be remembered for is her signature lace collars she adorned to make a statement. Now a report claims that NBA players like Lebron James are paying tribute to the late Supreme Court associate justice by wearing lace collars in honor of RBG. Whether this move is real or not, the report and the accompanying picture of Lebron in a collar is bringing laughs. We decode the truth behind this made-up story here.

RBG Tributes Absent Among NBA Players

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is remembered for not only her judicial advocacy but also for her sartorial sense. Her signature lace collars over her black robes were part of her iconic persona when she was making a statement.

A recent example is RBG’s neckpiece when she posed for the first official portrait controversial new Supreme Court appointee, Brett Kavanaugh. The neckpiece was described like a feathered and spiky armor to convey her disapproval of Kavanaugh.

Let’s not omit her “dissenting collar” as she described it herself. She pulled that one out to communicate her condemnation like she did the day after Trump’s inauguration.

After Justice Ginsburg’s passing, there was some criticism about the lack of tributes to her from the athletic community, including the NBA. But a report by Babylon Bee says otherwise.

In the report, a picture shows Lebron James and Anthony Davis sporting lace collars similar to RBG’s. the report also has a false quote from James proclaiming he read her biography.

Anthony Davis in the report claims that NBA commissioner, Adam Silver and Chinese president, Xi Jinping told players to wear the collars at the game.

The report has received over 10k shares on Facebook as of this writing. Many are poking fun at the hilarity of it. Some are using it to taunt NBA players and athletes’ political activism.

Babylon Bee is a satirical website and it says in its website that it’s store are not real. It’s purpose is to get a rise out of liberal opponents and it’s reports should be taken as humor.