Eric Andre’s Family: Facts About the Comedian’s Parents and Sister

Eric Andre is not afraid to satirize anything, especially on his new Netflix special, Legalize Everything. His family isn’t always front and center with his woke comedy, but there is no bigger Eric Andre hype-woman than his septuagenarian mom. Natalie Andre has had a few mentions in the funnyman’s comedy as well as his social media, rocking his official merch. It’s no surprise that Eric Andre fans are curious about his family who no doubt influence his comedy style. So we’ve got everything on Eric Andre’s parents and sister right here.

Eric Andre Has a Jewish and Haitian Ancestry from His Parents

Eric Andre was born on April 4, 1983 in Boca Raton, Florida. He’s the younger of two children born to Natalie and Pierre Andre. Eric and his older sister, Amy (born December 9, 1974) have a Jewish ancestry from their mother and a Haitian heritage from their father.

Natalie Andre hails from Manhattan’s Upper West Side in New York. She is of American Ashkenazi-Jewish descent. Pierre Andre is an Afro-Haitian immigrant.

After they married in Orange County, New York, the Andres relocated to Florida where they have been since. Andre, who grew up in West Palm Beach, identifies as both black and Jewish.

Natalie Andre Is a Board Member of NOW

New York native, Natalie Andre was born on November 30, 1944. Along with her husband and kids, Natalie settled in Palm Beach County, Florida in 1987 where she devoted herself to activism.

While Eric and Andre were attending public school, she joined the Florida division of the National Organization for Women or NOW, successfully campaigning for comprehensive sex education in schools. From there, she moved up to the Palm Beach County NOW leadership, including a brief tenure as a Membership Chair of Florida NOW.

A longtime advocate for women and LGBTQ+ rights, Andre has been a major presence in social movements like the March for Women’s Lives. Her efforts won her the Susan B. Anthony Feminist of the Year Award in 2016, presented to her by her son and daughter.

Pierre Andre Is a Psychiatrist

Dr. Pierre Andre, born on December 15, 1946, came to the US from Haiti and is a professional psychiatrist based in Delray Beach, Florida. He graduated from the Universidad CETEC Medical School in 1982 and did his residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

He is currently active as a psychiatry specialist affiliated with the Delray Medical Center. He is also fluent in French besides English.

Amy Andre Is an LGBTQ Activist

Eric’s older sister, Amy identifies as a bisexual biracial African-American Jew. Much like her mom, she is active in spreading awareness about race, gender, sexuality and how they intersect.

Besides a Master’s degree in Sexuality Studies, she was a Point Foundation Scholar at the University of California, Berkeley where she acquired her MBA. Now she has been a speaker at over 100 universities, educating students on the issues she stands for.

The LGBTQ+ activist has co-authored Bisexual Health: An Introduction (published by the National Gay & Lesbian Task Force). But she has also written for publications and contributed essays to journals along with joining panels on news networks.

One of her most prominent tasks include discussing bisexual and LGBT community health and public policy at the White House. She has also served on a federal task force in partnership with the office of the Surgeon General, to consult on public health policy.

