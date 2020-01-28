About Camille Ringoir Age 26 Years Birth March 9, 1993 Aalst, Belgium Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches Siblings Justine Ringoir Parents Paul Ringoir, Mieke Dierickx Address New York, New York Country United States Nationality Belgian Job Model Hometown Aalst, Belgium Boyfriend Milos Raonic

Excitement during the Australian Open 2020 is at its peak, and the partners of the tennis players are getting a lot of attention. While Canadian trailblazer Milos Raonic faces off against Novak Djokovic, tennis watchers are keeping an eye out for one beautiful face cheering for Raonic. Camille Ringoir is the European stunner that has been in the spotlight since she went public with her romance with Raonic. There are many dying to know about this fabulous new member of the tennis WAG set. So we’ve got Camille Ringoir’s wiki as the perfect primer on Milos Raonic’s girlfriend.

Camille Ringoir Is Belgian

Camile Ringoir was born on March 9, 1993 in Belgium, to Mieke Dierickx and Paul Ringoir. Camille and her sister, Justine, were raised in Aalst, Belgium, where their parents are based.

Their father is a dispatcher at the Belgian beverage company Anheuser Busch InBev. Their mother works at a hospital in Belgium.

Camille has proudly showcased her Belgian heritage on social media. And she also spoken about her love for the best product to come out of Belgium—that is, their chocolates.

Ringoir Is a Model

Blessed with captivating beauty and towering at 5’11”, it’s no surprise Camille Ringoir is a model. She was scouted at a supermarket when she was 13.

She was tall for her age and quite shy. But modeling helped her come out of her shell.

Signed with Supreme Management in Belgium and NYC as well as represented by IMG Models, Ringoir’s modeling career has taken her places. Prominently, she has featured in Sports Illustrated’s open casting calls multiple times.

Ringoir has years of experience, walking on multiple runways in her career. She’s even featured in the Belgian editions of Elle and Marie Claire. And she’s also been steaming up Instagram, where she has over 44.9K followers and counting.

Raonic and Ringoir Began Dating in 2019

Milos Raonic was allegedly dating another model, Danielle Knudson, before they reportedly broke up in 2018. He swiftly moved on with the Belgian stunner that is Camille Ringoir.

The tennis player and his model girlfriend were first spotted together in January 2019. Ringoir was cheering for him at the Brisbane International Men’s Final last year, seemingly confirming they are an item.

They truly confirmed their relationship when they attended the Met Gala together in May. Not only was it their red-carpet debut as a couple, Camille shared pictures of them together from the night, making their relationship Instagram official. Ringoir wore a Zac Posen number for their big red-carpet date.

In recent months, they’ve featured on each other’s Instagram accounts, including when Camille sent wishes to the No. 32 seed on his 29th birthday on December 27.

