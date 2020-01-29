About Brenda Patea Known As Brenda Hübscher Age 26 Years Birth September 2, 1993 Berlin, Germany Gender Female Siblings Tobias “Tobi” Hübscher Parents Heike Hübscher Country Australia Nationality German Job Model Hometown Berlin, Germany Model Agency Maze Management Boyfriend Alexander Zverev Shows Germany’s Next Top Model Ethnicity German-Romanian

Alexander “Sascha” Zverev is through to the first Grand Slam semi-final of his career. While Zverev is focused on winning a Grand Slam title, his girlfriend is cheering him on while enjoying the beauty of Australia. Ever since Zverev began dating Brenda Patea, she’s been his companion to tournaments. And pictures of Patea’s Australian adventure is turning heads on Instagram. If your Instagram feed isn’t blessed with Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend, our Brenda Patea wiki will compel you to click that ‘follow’ button.

Brenda Patea Is from Germany

Born Brenda Hübscher on September 2, 1993, she is from Berlin, Germany. Her mother, Heike Hübscher and her brothers reside in Frankfurt an der Oder.

Heike, who seems to have passed her ageless beauty to Brenda, often features in Brenda’s social media and also gushes about her daughter on her own Instagram. One of Brenda’s brothers, Tobias “Tobi” Hübscher is an engineer and keeps a low profile.

At the age of 16, Brenda left home to be independent and has been by herself since then.

Patea Was on Germany’s Next Top Model

In 2017, this boxing enthusiast competed on the Heidi Klum-led Germany’s Next Top Model cycle 12 as Brenda Hübscher. She was on Michael Michalsky’s team and was the tenth model to be eliminated that season.

Back when she was on GNTM and trying to make it in the modeling world, Hübscher had a side job as an insurance clerk. Even though she didn’t make it far in GNTM, her modeling career took off.

As Brenda Patea, she has walked in the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week and won the new body award by Mcfit Models in 2017.

Patea Met Sascha Zverev During the Paris Masters

When she was still known for her GNTM stint, Brenda Patea was in a relationship with the Turkish-born model-actor, Baris Murat Yagci. But rumors of their romance ending began in January 2019 when Patea purged all traces of Baris from her social media. She later confirmed they broke up amicably in an interview.

A month after confirming her breakup, Patea revealed she was dating someone. She didn’t identify her new beau back then but it appears that relationship didn’t work out either.

It was in late October last year that Patea met Alexander Zverev in Paris. The German tennis player who broke up with the Russian tennis star, Olya Sharypova the same year, was competing in the Paris Masters 2019 back then. Patea confirmed their romance exactly a month after they met in an interview.

“We met in Paris on October 28th. I was in town on business and sat in a café where Alex was with a friend. Our eyes met. He came to me and talked to me,” recalled Patea.

She further said that they initially spoke in English until they realized they both speak German. It, however, didn’t click for her that she was talking to the current No.7 seed in the tennis world because she didn’t know anyone beyond Steffi Graff and Boris Becker in the sport.

Her lack of tennis knowledge wasn’t a dealbreaker. They went on several vacations together, pictures of which she shares on her Instagram with him.

She also revealed he taught her a lot about tennis and she’s also accompanying him to his matches. When he’s away on tour, they talk on the phone every day.

