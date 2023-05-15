Meet PGA Tour Player and Golf Pro Austin Eckroat

About Austin Eckroat Age 24 Years Birth January 12, 1999 Edmond, Oklahoma Spouse Sally Merrill (2022-present) Siblings Taylor Parents Steve Eckroat (Father), Natalie Eckroat (Mother) Nationality American Job Golfer Alumni Edmond North, Oklahoma State University

Austin Eckroat’s golf career looks very promising for this native of Edmond, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State University alum performed exceptionally well at the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in Texas on the PGA Tour. His stunning performance at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, northeast of Dallas has opened up new possibilities for him. Read on to learn more about the professional golf player’s personal and professional life in this Austin Eckroat wiki.

Austin Eckroat’s Family

Austin Eckroat was born on January 12, 1999, to Steve and Natalie Eckroat in Edmond, Oklahoma.

His dad is a managing member at Town & Country Outdoor Living. Meanwhile, his mom is a former labor and delivery registered nurse.

Advertisement

The pro golfer has one sister, Taylor Eckroat, a real estate agent in Oklahoma. She also attended Oklahoma State University.

Austin Eckroat’s Education and Golf Career

When Austin Eckroat was eight, he went to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to watch Tiger Woods win the PGA Championship. Since then, golf has been a passion of his. And he has wanted to play golf professionally ever since.

Eckroat went to Edmond North High School and graduated in 2017. And in 2014, he became the first freshman to win the Class 6A individual championship in Oklahoma. He claimed his second state title in 2017.

The golfer has also received All-State accolades and was a three-time conference player of the year. While at high school, Eckroat broke the school records for top-10 finishes, including top fives and threes.

In 2021, Eckroat earned a business administration and management degree from Oklahoma State University.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Eckroat (@austin_eckroat)

Advertisement

Eckroat won the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate in his freshman year at Oklahoma State and earned an honorable mention All-America recognition by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

In the 2019–20 season, The Golf Coaches Association of America named Eckroat to the second team of All-Americans. Moreover, he was named a second-team pick by Golfweek magazine.

Austin Eckroat started his professional career in 2021. And since then, he has appeared in 31 events and finished in the top five twice.

Advertisement

On May 14, 2023, he fell short of his first PGA Tour title during AT&T Byron Nelson Championship. However, Austin Eckroat’s golf play marks a seismic shift in his season-long FedExCup standings. The rookie player moves from 137th to 77th on FedExCup.

Sally Merrill and Austin Eckroat’s Relationship

Austin Eckroat has known his wife, Sally Merrill, since he was nearly two years of age. Even after Merrill’s family moved from Edmond to Oklahoma City, they continued to be friends.

The couple took their relationship to the next level when the golfer popped the question to his long-time girlfriend in May 2021. She supports her husband in all his tournaments and were spotted kissing after finishing Eckroat’s final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in September 2022.

Also Read: Meet “Dave” Star Lil Dicky’s Girlfriend, Kristin Batalucco

Austin Eckroat and Sally Merrill got married on November 19, 2022.