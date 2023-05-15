Meet PGA Rookie Austin Eckroat’s Wife, Sally Eckroat

About Sally Eckroat Known As Sally Merrill Age 23 Years Birth September 22, 1999 Oklahoma Spouse Austin Eckroat (2022-present) Siblings Jack Merrill, Annie Merrill Parents Joanie Pansza Merrill (Mother), Jimmy Merrill (Father) Nationality American Alumni Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, University of Oklahoma

Austin Eckroat’s professional golfing career has been on the rise since graduating from college. The same month he played his final college game at Oklahoma State, he proposed and married his childhood friend-turned-girlfriend. Yes, Austin Eckroat’s wife, Sally Eckroat, has been with the golfer long before he picked up the clubs. And she’s now enjoying the PGA life, supporting her husband at his games no matter the result. So, we reveal more about Austin Eckroat’s wife and their relationship in this Sally Eckroat wiki.

Sally Eckroat’s Family

Born Sally Merrill on September 22, 1999, Sally Eckroat is a native of Oklahoma. And she is one of three kids born to Joanie Pansza Merrill and Jimmy Merrill.

She was raised alongside her brother, Jack Merrill, and a little sister, Annie Merrill.

Advertisement

Sally Eckroat’s Education and Career

At Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, Sally Merrill was on the winning cross-country team. And after she graduated in 2017, she attended the University of Oklahoma.

While in college, Merrill had jobs in the retail industry. She also had a marketing internship with Sareh Nouri, a Persian-American fashion designer known for her bridal line.

In 2021, Merrill earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations and image management from the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, the University of Oklahoma – Norman’s journalism unit.

Currently, it appears that she is spending her time traveling with her PGA Tour hubby.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by sally (merrill) eckroat (@sallyeckroat)

Sally Eckroat and Austin Eckroat’s Relationship

Oklahoma natives Sally Merrill and Austin Eckroat have been friends since they were 18 months old. And according to Merrill, the first time Eckroat told her he liked her, they were lined up for kindergarten recess.

Advertisement

The childhood friends reportedly grew up together but went to different schools. And they remained in contact even after the Merrill family moved from Edmond to Oklahoma City.

They’ve been dating since 2019, when they started popping up on each other’s Instagram pages. Eckroat was playing college golf at Oklahoma State University. While Merrill’s loyalties lie with the Sooners, she did cheer for the Cowboys golfer.

She accompanied her beau to his golf matches, including when he made the PGA cut. Whether he won or lost, she celebrated his achievements and never failed to express how proud she is of his rising golf career.

Advertisement

The couple announced their engagement in May 2021. And on November 19, 2022, Sally Merrill and Austin Eckroat married in Oklahoma City.

Also Read: Meet PGA Tour Player and Golf Pro Austin Eckroat

Sally Eckroat and her family join her husband’s family as his massive cheering squad. She travels with him on the PGA Tour, and some of their friends also surprised them by showing up.