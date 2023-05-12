Meet “Dave” Star Lil Dicky’s Girlfriend, Kristin Batalucco

About Kristin Batalucco Age 33 Years Birth September 21, 1989 Michigan Siblings Jeff Batalucco Parents Georgie Batalucco (Mother), Mike Batalucco (Father) Nationality American Job Film/TV Producer Alumni Michigan State University

Lil Dicky is pretty much playing himself on the FX comedy series Dave. But as the titular character’s love life unravels hilariously, Dave Burd’s real-life relationship is going pretty well. The comedic actor and rapper made his relationship official with Kristin Batalucco last year. And she’s not been free of scrutiny since then. In fact, Lil Dicky’s girlfriend, Kristin Batalucco, works behind the scenes of some of our favorite shows. So, we reveal more about her in this Kristin Batalucco wiki.

Kristin Batalucco’s Family

Kristin Caroline Batalucco was born on September 21, 1989, and is a native of Michigan. She grew up in Grand Rapids, where her family is based. But she is currently living in Los Angeles, California.

Batalucco is one of two kids born to Mike Batalucco and Georgie Batalucco. She has a brother, Jeff Batalucco.

Advertisement

Kristin Batalucco’s Education and Career

Kristin Batalucco pursued film studies at Michigan State University. While there, she was an intern at Colorado’s ZeroSun Pictures.

After completing her media arts and technology degree in 2012, Batalucco returned to ZeroSun as an assistant producer. She also volunteered at the Denver Film Society as a producer for the Symphony Project.

Batalucco had lived in L.A. since at least 2014, when she worked at HBO. She was a production assistant for both Silicon Valley and Disney’s ABC show Code Black.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Lil Dicky (@lildickygram) Advertisement

From 2015 to 2020, she had her longest production stint when Batalucco joined 72andSunny, a global creative advertising agency.

While there, she produced commercials for eBay, Google, Adobe, Coors Light, Activision, Starbucks, LA2024, Sonos, ESPN, Tillamook, Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s, Smirnoff, Axe, and Samsung, among many others.

Advertisement

Since 2020, Kristin Batalucco has been working as a freelance producer.

Kristin Batalucco and Lil Dicky’s Relationship

Dave Burd is better known as the comedian, rapper, and actor Lil Dickey. And at some point, he crossed paths with L.A.-based producer Kristin Batalucco.

Batalucco is private on social media. Meanwhile, the Dave star brings up romance mostly in his comedy content.

Advertisement

But in October 2022, Lil Dicky took to Instagram to announce he was “in love.” He then tagged Kristin Batalucco in the cute picture he posted.

Also Read: Meet NBC News’ Morgan Chesky’s Girlfriend, Olivia Jane Steele

However, Lil Dicky’s girlfriend, Kristin Batalucco, hasn’t appeared on his social media recently. But they have had a few red carpet and other public appearances together.