Is Mary Giuliani Married to Rudy Giuliani?

All netizens want to know if Mary Giuliani is married to Rudy Giuliani because of the similarity between their last names. There have been numerous rumors about it; however, our thorough research has revealed that they are not related to each other in any way. Find out more here.

Mary Giuliani’s Relationship and Kids

Mary is not married to American politician and lawyer Rudy Giuliani. She married Ryan Giuliani in 2001 when she was 24, and they are parents to an adorable girl named Gala. Mary and Ryan are also business partners as co-owners of Mary Giuliani Catering & Events.

Ryan is a wiz in photography production. He also had a brief career in real estate. He used his past expertise to launch his wife’s business.

They founded the company four years after they married, in 2005, and together they host some standout parties. Mary is the face of the company and has a knack for keeping her guests entertained with her food, funny stories, and out-of-the-box ideas. They’ll go as far as constructing a four-foot-tall ferris wheel to serve mac-n-cheese.

The couple also co-owns a restaurant, Shindig, and boutique hotel property business in Woodstock, New York.

According to a 2015 lawsuit filed by former employees of the catering guru, Mary rakes in about $500,000 in annual sales. At that time, the claim alleged, Giuliani’s catering company reportedly did not pay the staff tips earned for their work.

Rudy Giuliani’s Relationship and Kids

Rudy Giuliani is currently not married. He was married three times, first to Regina Peruggi from 1968 to 1982, then to Donna Hanover from 1983 to 2002, and finally to Judith Nathan from 2003 to 2019. He has two children with Hanover, Andrew, and Caroline.

As of today, there is no information about him being in a relationship or getting married again.

Andrew Harold Giuliani was born on January 30, 1986, and is a political commentator and golfer. While Caroline Rose Giuliani was born in 1989 and is a filmmaker, political activist, and writer.