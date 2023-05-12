About Madison Wedderspoon Age 25 Years Birth August 15, 1997 Henderson, Nevada Siblings Brendan Wedderspoon Parents Brian Wedderspoon (Father), Michelle Zanon (Mother) Nationality American Alumni Boiling Springs High School, Green Valley High School, University of Kansas

Vegas Golden Knights Defenceman Zach Whitecloud is the first member of the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation to play in the NHL. Recently, the footballer made headlines after a sports anchor joked about his last name. Zach, being the generous man he is, took the sports anchor’s apologies in stride. Zach is an emotional soul who is seeing a stunning Nevadan lady. Zach Whitecloud and his girlfriend, Madison Wedderspoon, have been spotted together many times. They do it all together, whether it’s a trip to the mountains or the ocean. Get to know more about the WAG in this Madison Wedderspoon wiki.

Madison Wedderspoon’s Family

Madison Grace Wedderspoon was born on August 15, 1997, to Brian Wedderspoon and Michelle Zanon in Henderson, Nevada.

Her younger brother Brendan Wedderspoon is pursuing a master of urban planning degree at the University of Washington, focusing on urban design.

Advertisement

Maddy’s dad is vice president- gaming at Crane Payment Innovations in Las Vegas, Nevada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CUSTOM SUITS • VEGAS (@gaetanofashion)

Advertisement

Madison Wedderspoon’s Education and Career

Madison Wedderspoon went to Boiling Springs High School and Green Valley High School. She was a four-time letter winner in horseback riding, track & field, and soccer in school.

Advertisement

Zach Whitecloud’s girlfriend is a recipient of numerous awards in horseback riding.

In 2018, Maddy earned a degree in psychology, pre-medicine from the University of Kansas. Carrying her family’s legacy of rowing, she made it to the university’s women’s rowing division 1 team.

Her season-best performance of 6:49.57 in the Sunflower Showdown was a significant factor in her team finishing in second place in 2018.

Advertisement

Madison will conclude her studies at the William S. Boyd School of Law to earn a Juris Doctor in 2023.

Madison Wedderspoon and Zach Whitecloud’s Relationship

It is unclear how the sport-loving couple met. The NHL player prefers to keep his relationship under warps and doesn’t share anything related to his girlfriend on social media.

While Madison made their relationship Instagram-official on July 11, 2021, when the couple went on a vacation to Cancún, Quintana Roo.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who Is Trojans Forward DJ Rodman’s Girlfriend, Riley Dixon?

The WAG has been his travel companion ever since they started dating. Together, the couple takes trips and posts photos of their adventures.