|About Madison Wedderspoon
|Age
|25 Years
|Birth
|August 15, 1997 Henderson, Nevada
|Siblings
|Brendan Wedderspoon
|Parents
|Brian Wedderspoon (Father), Michelle Zanon (Mother)
|Nationality
|American
|Alumni
|Boiling Springs High School, Green Valley High School, University of Kansas
Vegas Golden Knights Defenceman Zach Whitecloud is the first member of the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation to play in the NHL. Recently, the footballer made headlines after a sports anchor joked about his last name. Zach, being the generous man he is, took the sports anchor’s apologies in stride. Zach is an emotional soul who is seeing a stunning Nevadan lady. Zach Whitecloud and his girlfriend, Madison Wedderspoon, have been spotted together many times. They do it all together, whether it’s a trip to the mountains or the ocean. Get to know more about the WAG in this Madison Wedderspoon wiki.
Madison Wedderspoon’s Family
Madison Grace Wedderspoon was born on August 15, 1997, to Brian Wedderspoon and Michelle Zanon in Henderson, Nevada.
Her younger brother Brendan Wedderspoon is pursuing a master of urban planning degree at the University of Washington, focusing on urban design.
Maddy’s dad is vice president- gaming at Crane Payment Innovations in Las Vegas, Nevada.
View this post on Instagram
Madison Wedderspoon’s Education and Career
Madison Wedderspoon went to Boiling Springs High School and Green Valley High School. She was a four-time letter winner in horseback riding, track & field, and soccer in school.
Zach Whitecloud’s girlfriend is a recipient of numerous awards in horseback riding.
In 2018, Maddy earned a degree in psychology, pre-medicine from the University of Kansas. Carrying her family’s legacy of rowing, she made it to the university’s women’s rowing division 1 team.
Her season-best performance of 6:49.57 in the Sunflower Showdown was a significant factor in her team finishing in second place in 2018.
Madison will conclude her studies at the William S. Boyd School of Law to earn a Juris Doctor in 2023.
Madison Wedderspoon and Zach Whitecloud’s Relationship
It is unclear how the sport-loving couple met. The NHL player prefers to keep his relationship under warps and doesn’t share anything related to his girlfriend on social media.
While Madison made their relationship Instagram-official on July 11, 2021, when the couple went on a vacation to Cancún, Quintana Roo.
Also Read: Who Is Trojans Forward DJ Rodman’s Girlfriend, Riley Dixon?
The WAG has been his travel companion ever since they started dating. Together, the couple takes trips and posts photos of their adventures.