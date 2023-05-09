Meet Wolverines Forward Adam Fantilli’s Girlfriend, Molly Heaton

About Molly Heaton Age 18 Years Birth November 3, 2004 Illinois Siblings Katie Heaton Parents Nancy Kabat Heaton (Mother), Francis Heaton (Father) Nationality American Alumni St Charles North High School, Indiana University

Adam Fantilli’s professional ice hockey prospects have been looking promising since the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery. And it’s also drawing attention to the Wolverines forward’s love life. His relationship with Molly Heaton has slipped under the radar as the hockey player is relatively private on social media. But that doesn’t stop him from leaving cute comments under Heaton’s posts. So, we reveal more about Adam Fantilli’s girlfriend in this Molly Heaton wiki.

Molly Heaton’s Family

Molly Heaton was born on November 3, 2004, and is a native of St. Charles, Illinois. She’s one of two daughters born to Nancy Kabat Heaton and Francis Heaton.

Her older sister, Katie Heaton, is a student at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Molly Heaton’s Education and Career

Molly Heaton and her sister attended St. Charles North High School. She graduated in 2022 with an acceptance to the marketing program at Indiana University.

Heaton is currently a student at The Indiana University Kelley School of Business. She is expected to earn a bachelor’s degree in business, management, marketing, and related support services in 2026.

She has been involved in voluntary work since she was in high school. Heaton tutored math, volunteered at local fundraising events, and was the debate teacher’s assistant. She also had a part-time job at a restaurant.

Molly Heaton and Adam Fantilli’s Relationship

Canadian-born Adam Fantilli plays college hockey at the University of Michigan. He previously led the Canadian national team to a bronze medal at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics and recently competed in the 2022 IIHF World U18 Championships.

Fantilli was also named captain of the Canadian junior team for the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships and is on the roster for the senior team.

During a busy year, Fantilli appeared on Heaton’s Instagram in March 2022, making their relationship social media official. Adam Fantilli’s girlfriend, Molly Heaton, has since attended his games, and he was also present at her high school graduation.

Moreover, Fantilli’s also been a regular lurker in Heaton’s comments section.