Who Is Trojans Forward DJ Rodman’s Girlfriend, Riley Dixon?

About Riley Dixon Age 24 Years Birth May 21, 1998 California Siblings Eric Dixon Jr, Jed Dixon Parents Rebecca Dixon (Mother), Eric Dixon (Father) Nationality American Alumni Rancho Bernardo High School, University of Delaware, Lousiana State University

USC is building a “generational super team” with DJ Rodman transferring to the Trojans that already boasts Bronny James, NBA great LeBron James’ son. It’s also a homecoming for Dennis Rodman’s son, who previously played at Washington State. And now, fans are curious about the NBA scion’s romantic life. DJ Rodman’s girlfriend, Riley Dixon, is an athlete herself. But her background has eluded fans since they noticed her on the baller’s Instagram. So, we reveal more about their relationship in this Riley Dixon wiki.

Riley Dixon’s Family

Riley Wynn Dixon was born on May 21, 1998, and is a native of San Diego, California. She is the daughter of Eric and Rebecca Dixon.

Her father was a wrestler on the Georgia State wrestling team and served in the Marines. Her older brother, Eric Dixon Jr., played D1 soccer at Holy Cross. And they have a younger brother, Jed, too.

Advertisement

Riley Dixon’s Education and Career

Like her parents and brothers, Riley Dixon is an outstanding student-athlete. She was on the track and soccer teams at Rancho Bernardo High School. As a soccer player, she led the school to the finals and was also a three-time state champion runner.

Dixon initially played college soccer at the University of Delaware on an athletic scholarship from 2017 to 2019. And while there, she majored in sports management.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree, Dixon later transferred to Louisiana State University in 2021, where she played her senior season. She graduated with a master’s degree in liberal studies in 2022.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Dennis Rodman Jr (@dj_rodman) Advertisement

Dixon had internships in New York and Pennsylvania and coached soccer. While studying at LSU, she also worked as a brand representative at Cards and Culture.

Since graduating from LSU, Dixon has been working for Toyota America in Chicago. She started out as a management trainee and is currently a district manager.

Advertisement

Riley Dixon and DJ Rodman’s Relationship

NBA legend Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer’s son, Dennis Thayne “DJ” Rodman Jr., grew up in California and played college basketball at Washington State. He’s transferring to USC, where he will be teammates with LeBron James’ son, Bronny James.

DJ Rodman’s is younger sister, Trinity Rodman, is a professional soccer player. But it’s unclear if that’s her connection to Riley Dixon.

Also Read: Who Is Warriors SG Jordan Poole’s Rumored Girlfriend, Kim Cruz?

Advertisement

DJ Rodman and Riley Dixon have been dating at least since 2022. However, it’s unclear how they met and began dating.

While Dixon’s Instagram is set to private, she appears on Rodman Jr’s Instagram posts and Stories.