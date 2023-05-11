Meet NBC News’ Morgan Chesky’s Girlfriend, Olivia Jane Steele

About Olivia Jane Steele Age 32 Years Birth June 25, 1990 Batavia, New York Siblings Emily Betters Leavitt, Ryan Betters Nationality American Job CEO Owns Conversation Couture Alumni Kent State, Cornell University

NBC News correspondent Morgan Chesky will soon become a dad! The news comes on the heels of his recent medical episode while on a trip to Zion National Park in Utah. And now, Morgan Chesky’s girlfriend, Olivia Jane Steele, has come into the spotlight. Steele’s passion for life and love knows no bounds, and she is also a successful businesswoman. So, read on to learn more about Morgan Chesky’s girlfriend in this Olivia Jane Steele wiki.

Olivia Jane Steele’s Family

Olivia Jane Steele was born in Batavia, New York, on June 25, 1990. She was raised alongside her sister, Emily Betters Leavitt, and brother Ryan Betters.

Emily Betters Leavitt lives in north Dallas with her husband, Tim, and three children. She was in 10th grade when her mother told her she was pregnant. And she always wanted a sister, so she was ecstatic when Olivia was born.

Together, the sisters started their company, Conversation Couture. Leavitt has over 20 years of business experience and received the Woman of the Year Award from the National Association of Professional Women.

Their brother, Ryan Betters, is a south pole station manager at the United States Antarctic Program.

Olivia Jane Steele’s Education and Career

Olivia Jane Steele received a BS in Fashion Merchandising from Kent State in 2012. After that, she attended Cornell University, earning certificates for Women in Leadership and Psychology of Leadership, including an MS in Human Resource Management.

Steele is also a certified strategic human resource business partner through HCI. She has worked in the fashion retail business for over 10 years and in the eLearning industry for over five.

From 2016 to 2021, Steele worked for eCornell as a manager of online enrolment counseling.

Steele is the co-founder, president, and CEO of Conversation Couture, an e-learning company. The sisters created it as a channel for luxury brands after months of discussion in 2020.

Olivia Jane Steele and Morgan Chesky’s Relationship

It is unclear how Steele and Chesky met. While the talented entrepreneur keeps her Instagram set to private, the news correspondent posts about their relationship occasionally.

Chesky first posted about her on January 2, 2023, when they went to Sedona, Arizona, to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

After that, Chesky shared the news about her pregnancy on March 15, 2023. He revealed they would welcome a little girl in May 2023.

Olivia Jane Steele was previously married to someone else, but they now appear to be separated.