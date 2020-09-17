Andrew Dismukes Wiki: Facts about the New Comedian on “SNL”

About Andrew Vincent Dismukes Age 25 Years Birth June 21, 1995 Parents Lori Ann Dismukes, Gregory Dismukes Job Writer at Saturday Night Live Alumni Port Neches-Groves High School, University of Texas, Austin, Moody College of Communication Girlfriend Aly Dixon Movie Call Me Brother

Saturday Night Live adds three new rib-tickling talents to their cast for the upcoming season. Andrew Dismukes is a young comedian who is not new to SNL’s comedy production. He started out in stand-up which got him noticed by industry professionals. His talent got him a spot as a writer on SNL and is now the going to feature on the show. This Andrew Dismukes wiki reveals more on this rising star of comedy.

Andrew Dismukes’ Family

Andrew Vincent Dismukes was born on June 21, 1995 to Lori Ann Dismukes and Gregory Dismukes. He grew up in Port Neches, Texas alongside his two siblings, including a sister, Leah.

His mother, Lori Dismukes is employed in the Nederland Independent School District. Leah is a student at the University of Texas at Austin and hopes to be a civil rights attorney in the future.

Andrew and his siblings attended Port Neches-Groves High School. Andrew was even in his middle’s school’s honor roll.

Andrew Dismukes’ Education

Dismukes attended the University of Texas at Austin – College of Communication. He is an alumnus of the Department of Radio-Television-Film and Wofford Denius UTLA Center for Entertainment and Media Studies.

He graduated in 2017 with a BS in radio-television-film studies. But he had made his comedy start when he was a freshman at the Moody College of Communication in 2012.

Dismukes performed at venues in Austin while studying screenwriting at UT. His final semester at UT involved participating in the UTLA program at the Wofford Denius UTLA Center for Media and Entertainment Studies. He interned in script development while performing standup at comedy clubs.

Andrew Dismukes’ Career

Dismukes began writing comedy scripts as a child which led him to study screenwriting in college. After his first open-mic event, he decided to improve his material. The immediate feedback from stand-up helped improve his writing gradually.

Pretty soon he was booking comedy events and would be one of the New Faces of the 2017 Just For Laughs Festival. A professional in the comedy scene noticed his talent and signed Dismukes as a client.

His new manager got Dismukes on gigs in California when he came to the young writer with an opportunity to work in Saturday Night Live.

“I was asked to audition in New York City and it’s a different process depending on the person’s approach whether they do sketches or characters and my strength is standup,” recalled Dismukes. “On the first audition, you go into the studio on the main stage and it’s empty except for three older guys in the seats including Lorne Michaels. It’s intimidating. You can hear the lack of laughter in your head.”

After a second audition, Dismukes was selected to SNL’s team of writers. He moved to New York, where he earned learned and grew as a comedic writer producing sketches at SNL.

After his first on-screen role in the 2018 movie, Call Me Brother, he has now moved from the writing team to the cast of SNL. He will make his SNL debut with the new additions in the upcoming season.

Andrew Dismukes’ Relationship

Dismukes’ social media reveals he is in a relationship with Aly Dixon, a fellow comedian. They celebrated four years of their relationship in August 2020.

Boston-born and Los Angeles-based, Dixon has had a similar career trajectory to Dismukes. She graduating from Ithaca College with a BA in writing, got her stand-up start in Austin’s comedy scene, and got her big break after featuring in comedy festival lineups.