Zoé Simpson Wiki: Facts about Alex Barcello’s Girlfriend

Alex Barcello is one of the top basketball prospects in the country who surprised analysts when he opted to put off the NBA a little longer to return to the BYU Cougars for another season this year. A part of this shooter’s outstanding skills and his decision is credited to Alex Barcello’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Zoé Simpson. Even Barcello’s teammates and faculty acknowledge that Simpson makes him a phenomenal athlete. But fans want to know more about who Zoé Simpson is and what is her background. We reveal more about their relationship in this Zoé Simpson wiki.

Zoé Simpson’s Family

Zoé Simpson, who also goes by Zoé Sierra, was born on October 28, 1998. She is originally from Naperville, Illinois.

Simpson grew up in Chandler, Arizona. She is currently based in Provo, Utah.

There’s very little known about Simpson’s family. She however, has a sister, Jamie Simpson. Jamie is recognizable as a travel blogger on social media.

Zoé Simpson’s Education

According to her Facebook, Simpson attended DeKalb High School and Corona Del Sol High School. She enrolled in the University of Arizona in 2017.

Simpson studied in pre-business, business administration and management. She earned her degree in 2021. However, the current status of her career is not known.

Zoé Simpson and Alex Barcello’s Relationship

Phoenix native, Alex Barcello played varsity basketball at Corona Del Sol High in Tempe. Zoé Simpson revealed that Barcello asked her out after school on October 20, 2016.

They’ve been together since. Barcello initially attended the University of Arizona from 2017 to 2019. He later transferred to Brigham Young University in Utah.

After the pandemic suspended the season, he went to Arizona to attended Simpson’s graduation this year. During that trip, he got her family’s blessing to propose to Zoé.

Barcello proposed to Simpson on May 20, 2021. After that, Barcello decided to make a rare move to return to put off the NBA draft for a little longer and play collegiate basketball at BYU one more year. He credits Simpson for the decision.

They don’t have any wedding plans yet but they are putting it off for after the basketball season. Meanwhile Simpson has moved to Utah while Barcello plays at BYU