Meet Yaya Owens, Keyontae George’s Girlfriend

About Yaya Owens Known As Yahaira Owens Age 20 Years Birth February 26, 2003 Texas Siblings Josiah "LJ" Parents Carmen Contreras (Mother), Lawrence George (Father) Nationality American Alumni Prairie View A&M University

Among the current 2023 NBA Draft class, Baylor Bears star Keyontae George is a probable top 10 pick. With an MVP title and a gold medal from the 2021 FIBA World Cup to his credit, the young shooting guard is looking at a very promising professional career. That’s also drawn attention to his personal life. Yaya Owens is Keyontae George’s girlfriend since they were both teens. At a young age, they made long distance work. Though they’re low-key on social media, Owens’ family provides confirmation they’re going strong. We reveal more about her background in this Yaya Owens wiki.

Yaya Owens’ Family

Yahaira “Yaya” Owens was born on February 26, 2003, and hails from Texas. She has at least one brother, Josiah who is also known as “LJ”.

Her parents, Carmen Contreras and Lawrence George support her and her brother’s athletic aspirations. Lawrence George is a high school football coach and athletic coordinator. The family bounced around due to his job at various schools while he ensured Yaya’s training wasn’t affected.

Yaya Owens’ Education and Career

Yaya Owens played soccer at Hirschi High School where her dad was a coach for a while. She seemingly transferred schools a few times due to her father’s job.



Lawrence George coach a football team while also taking his daughter to her practices and training. He was very emotional when Yaya’s hard work led her to commit to a D-1 soccer program.

The midfielder signed her national letter of intent to play soccer for Prairie View A&M University in 2020. She graduated from high school in 2021 and has been a part of the Prairie View A&M team since.

Yaya Owens and Keyonte George’s Relationship

Keyonte George is from Lewisville, Texas where Yaya Owens was based for a while. They’ve been together since they were both teens in high school and lasted when he transferred to Florida.

George went on to play basketball at Baylor University. The US national team MVP has since declared for the 2023 NBA draft.

The young couple is not not very active on their respective social media which made a few speculate if they’re still together. However, Owens does share tweets praising George and her parents also cheer for him and the Baylor Bears. Perhaps we’d catch a rare glimpse of him together at the NBA Draft.