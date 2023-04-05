Meet Kelenna Azubuike’s Newlywed Wife, Rona Azubuike

About Rona Azubuike Known As Rona Gonzales Spouse Kelenna Azubuike (2022-present) Siblings Angel Gonzales Lara, Doya Gonzales Balmorez, Nina Gonzales Navarro, Maria Freeman, Gloria Burgos Birthday January 9 Birthplace Philippines Hometown California

Kelenna Azubuike went from the NBA court to the broadcasting booth almost a decade ago. But the interest in his personal life hasn’t waned. Recently, the Golden State Warriors analyst added ‘husband’ to his list of titles. Rona Azubuike is Kelenna Azubuike’s girlfriend-turned-wife who has been turning heads at a few NBA games as much as the current class of NBA WAGs. Instagram users agree that they make a stunning couple but they’re relatively lowkey. So we reveal more about the background of Kelenna Azubuike’s wife in this Rona Azubuike wiki.

Rona Azubuike’s Family

Rona Gonzales celebrates her birthday on January 9 but her age is unknown. She was born in the Philippines and on social media expresses she’s proud of her “SpaniPino” heritage.

She grew up in North California and went to school here. She is currently based in Southern California.

Advertisement

Rona is the youngest of 12 children. Her mother is often on her social media but her father has apparently passed away when she was young.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rona Azubuike (@rona_azubuike)

Advertisement

She grew up alongside six brothers and five sisters, including Angel Gonzales Lara, Doya Gonzales Balmorez, Nina Gonzales Navarro, Maria Freeman, and Gloria Burgos. She’s also a doting aunt to her young nephews and nieces.

Advertisement

Rona Azubuike’s Education and Career

The former Rona Gonzales has not revealed details about her education or career on social media. She did tweet once that she went to a Catholic school in California.

She attended nursing school for two years and also majored in fine arts. She was working in the medical field but her current work status is unclear.

Rona Azubuike and Kelenna Azubuike’s Relationship

Kelenna Azubuike’s NBA career came to an end in 2012 and he began his broadcasting career in 2015. He’s been in a relationship with Rona Gonzales at least since 2019.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet UConn Huskies Center Donovan Clingan’s Girlfriend, Madeleine Ross

They announced their engagement in October 2022. A few days later, they married on October 15, 2022.