Who Is Wil Myers’ Wife, Maggie Myers?

About Maggie Myers Known As Maggie Reaves Age 33 Years Birth May 18, 1989 North Carolina Spouse Wil Myers (2018-present) Siblings Katie, Susie, Lexie, Allye Parents Susan Amos Reaves (Mother), Hank Reaves (Father) Nationality American Job Social Media Influencer Alumni North Carolina State University

As Wil Myers’ current contract with the San Diego Padres is set to conclude, fans of the longest-tenured player of he franchise are speculating where he is going next. Which means they might miss one of their favorite WAGs too. Wil Myers’ wife, Maggie Myers, has been a constant throughout his career. Within the Padres community, she has earned fame as a culinary inspiration and philanthropist. Her background is worth a glance in this Maggie Myers wiki.

Maggie Myers’ Family

Margaret “Maggie” Reaves and her twin sister Katie were born on May 18, 1989 to Hank Reaves and Susan Amos Reaves. The twins and their sisters grew up in North Carolina.

Their father, Hank Reaves, is an alum of East Carolina and VP at Ecolab Inc. Maggie’s sisters, Katie, Allye, Susie, and Lexie reside in different cities in North Carolina with their respective partners and children.

Advertisement

Maggie Myers’ Education and Career

The erstwhile Maggie Reaves graduated with a degree in interpersonal communications from North Carolina State University in 2011. While in college, she had production crew jobs at Trailblazer Studios, Raycom Sports, and the Carolina Hurricanes in-game broadcasts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Myers (@maggiemyers_)

Advertisement

After college, she was a sales rep for an apparel company and later a patient care coordinator for a healthcare service. From 2015 to 2017, she was a account coordinator for GMR Marketing in Charlotte. She also had a brief stint with Monster Energy’s NASCAR media campaigns.

Advertisement

Maggie has recently turned to community outreach programs. From 2017 to 2019, she served as the director of charitable and community programs for the Charlotte Checkers.

As of 2019, she manages the running of the Wil and Maggie Myers Foundation she cofounded with her husband.

Recently, Maggie’s family on social media has been growing as she serves homecooking inspiration and recipes.

Advertisement

Maggie Myers and Wil Myers’ Relationship and Kids

Wil Myers grew up in High Point, North Carolina and was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 2009 MLB draft. He’s rumored to have been dating Maggie Reaves since then but details of their relationship are not confirmed.

Also Read: Meet Tatiana DaSilva McNeil, the Wife of Mets Star Jeff McNeil

Maggie Reaves and Wil Myers married on November 3, 2018 in Charleston, South Carolina. Maggie currently resides in San Diego with her husband and runs their philanthropic initiatives.