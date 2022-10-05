Meet Tatiana DaSilva McNeil, the Wife of Mets Star Jeff McNeil

About Tatiana DaSilva McNeil Age 31 Years Birth September 25, 1991 Spouse Jeff McNeil (2018-present) Children Lucas McNeil (born July 13, 2022) Parents Marcelo DaSilva (Father) Job Environmental Specialist Alumni CSU Long Beach Ethnicity Brazilian

Jeff McNeil might be adding a National League batting title to his growing list of titles in 2022. This year, he also got to call himself a dad. Tatiana DaSilva, has been a subject of interest among Mets fans since she was his girlfriend and were then the parents of the cutest puppy. Since they became parents, the interest in Jeff McNeil’s wife has grown. They want to know more about who she is and her background which we reveal in this Tatiana DaSilva McNeil wiki.

Tatiana DaSilva McNeil’s Family and Ethnicity

Tatiana DaSilva was born on September 25, 1991. She hails from Elk Grove, California and is of Brazilian descent.

Her father, Marcelo DaSilva is a native of Rio De Janeiro and currently based in Maryland. He is an aircraft maintenance technician for airlines in Baltimore.

Tatiana grew up with siblings. However, they have not been identified.

Tatiana DaSilva McNeil’s Education and Career

The erstwhile Tatiana DaSilva attended California State University Long Beach. She graduated with a degree in environmental science in 2015.

One of her earliest jobs after college was at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. She was an earth data support scientist for three months in Greenbelt, Maryland.

She later joined Global Foundation for Democracy and Development in Washington DC. She was a research assistant at GFDD for two years.

Her last known job was at AECOM where she was a junior environmental scientist till 2020. DaSilva states she is an environmental specialist on social media but her employment status is currently unknown.

Tatiana DaSilva McNeil and Jeff McNeil’s Relationship and Kids

Jeff McNeil, who grew up in Nipomo, played college baseball at CSU Long Beach. He reportedly met Tatiana DaSilva when they were students there and have been together since.

After the New York Mets selected McNeil in the 2013 MLB draft, he played in the minor leagues. He was promoted to the majors in July 2018, shortly after he became a married man. Tatiana DaSilva and Jeff McNeil married on February 3, 2018 in Nipomo.

They announced they are expecting their first child together in January 2022. Their son, Lucas Hayden McNeil was born on July 13, 2022.

The couple are also vocal advocates for animal rights. They adopted a dog they named Willow in 2019 that became a social media sensation among Mets nation.