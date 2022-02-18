Who Is WBTV Anchor, Alex Giles’ Wife? Facts about Alexis Pace

About Alexis Pace Age 30 Years Birth September 15, 1991 North Carolina Gender Female Spouse Alex Giles (November 6, 2020 - Present) Children Jordan Giles (born August 30, 2021) Siblings Danielle Mullis Parents Robert Pace (Father), Kathy Pace (Mother) Nationality American Job Accounting Analyst Alumni UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School

Alex Giles has been one of the most prominent journalist in North Carolina because of his groundbreaking reportages first at WECT and currently at WBTV. While reporting on the pandemic has kept Giles busy like many other journalists, the anchor had pleasant developments in his personal life. The anchor married his longtime girlfriend, Alexis Pace after some stressful planning. WBTV viewers on social media can’t get enough of Alex2 and their relationship. While Giles often gives glimpses into their relationship, his followers want to know more about his spouse’s background. So we reveal details about Alex Giles’ wife in this Alexis Pace wiki.

Alexis Pace’s Family

Alexis Pace was born on September 15, 1991 and hails from North Carolina. Her family is based in Greensboro.

She is one of two daughters born to Kathy and Robert Pace. Her sister, Danielle Mullis, resides in Charlotte with her husband and children.

Alexis Pace’s Career

Alexis Pace graduated from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill with a BS in psychology in 2013. She followed it with a masters in accounting from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School in 2015.

While in college, Pace worked as a barista. Soon after her masters, she got a job at Grant Thornton as an audit associate.

Two years later, she started at Duke Energy Corporation. She’s been an accounting analyst there since 2017.

Alexis Pace and Alex Giles’ Relationship

Pace’s social media reveals that she and Alex Giles have been together since 2012, when they were both students at UNC Chapel Hill. WBTV broke the news that their anchor, Alex Giles is engaged to Alexis Pace in April 2019.

They originally set the wedding date in May 2020. The pandemic naturally forced them to postpone the date. Nonetheless, Giles’ colleagues lifted the couple’s spirits with a virtual toast on the supposed-to-have-been date. The Pace-Giles wedding happened on November 6, 2020.

Alexis Pace and Alex Giles’ Children

Giles announced on his social media that his and Pace’s first child, a son named Jordan, was born on August 30, 2021. WBTV was quick to congratulate the new parents.

Jordan arrived five weeks earlier than his due date. Giles described the weekend leading up to their son’s birth as “stressful.” Jordan spent few days in the NICU after which his parents introduced him to the world.