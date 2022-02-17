Shannon Slatton Wiki: Facts about Dave Schwartz’s Wife

About Shannon Slatton Age 43 Years Birth November 23, 1978 Delight, Arkansas Gender Female Spouse Dave Schwartz (June 25, 2006 - Now) Children Jack (born 2010), Evelyn (born September 22, 2011) Parents Matt Slatton (Father), Terrie Slatton (Mother) Nationality American Job Journalist Alumni Syracuse University

KARE 11’s longtime sports anchor, Dave Schwartz, announced he is leaving the Minneapolis NBC affiliate for a new communications role with the Minnesota Wild NHL franchise. His social media followers can’t help but inquire if his new job would also entail changes at CCX News where Dave Schwartz’s wife is an anchor. Shannon Slatton is known to the Twin Cities residents as one of the premiere journalists in the area. Her groundbreaking coverage has garnered attention as well as Emmy wins. Even Schwartz has expressed his awe on social media for how his wife has balanced work with motherhood. Her background is worth the spotlight in this Shannon Slatton wiki.

Shannon Slatton’s Family

Shannon Slatton was born on November 23, 1978 and hails from Delight, Arkansas. She is the daughter of Matt and Terrie Slatton.

Her family is still mostly based in Arkansas. Her mother, Terrie, is a teacher at the South Pike County School District.

Shannon’s late grandfather, Lyman Slatton, retired from farming and logging to raise racehorses.

Shannon Slatton’s Career

Shannon Slate studied at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas and the S.I. Newhouse School at Syracuse University in New York. She has taught broadcast journalism at Henderson State for 15 years.

She was previously working in Louisiana and Texas. At KTAL in Shreveport, she was on ground covering the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. She also covered the Columbia shuttle recovery in East Texas.

Slatton came to Minnesota when she began at CCX News in 2008. She’s received multiple Emmy Awards for her work.

Shannon Slatton and Dave Schwartz’s Relationship and Kids

Shannon Slatton and Dave Schwartz were colleagues at KTAL when they married on June 25, 2006. The following year they moved to

Minnesota where Schwartz was a sports anchor at KARE 11 and Slatton began her job at CCX News.

The couple are parents to two children – son, Jack (born 2010) and daughter, Evelyn (born September 22, 2011).