Who Is Mary Lou Lofton? Meet the Wife of WTHR Meteorologist, Chuck Lofton

About Mary Lou Lofton Age 63 Years Birth June 28, 1958 Illinois Spouse Chuck Lofton Children Tim Lofton, Phillip Lofton, Paul Lofton Siblings Lynn, Mary Parents Wilma Brayshaw (Mother), Terry Brayshaw (Father) Alumni Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Indiana’s veteran meteorologist of over three decades, Chuck Lofton, was MIA on WTHR recently. The station revealed that he underwent surgery for a medical emergency and is currently recovering. That has also brought attention to his personal life. Chuck Lofton’s wife, Mary Lou Lofton, is probably by his side as he is on the mend. The weatherman’s social media followers would be familiar with his wife and their sweet relationship. She is however pretty lowkey and the local Indianapolis community wants to know more about her. So we reveal who Mary Lou Lofton is here.

Mary Lou Lofton’s Family

Mary Lou Brayshaw was born on June 28, 1958. She originally hails from Duquoin, Illinois.

She is one of three daughters born to Wilma Brayshaw and Terry Lynn Brayshaw. Her father, Terry, passed away in 1987 and her mother, Wilma, passed away in 2001.

Advertisement

They are survived by their daughters, Lynn, Bonnie, and Mary, their respective spouses and their children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuck Lofton (@chuck_lofton_weather)

Advertisement

Mary Lou Lofton’s Education and Career

Mary Lou Brayshaw graduated from Duquoin High School in 1976. She later studied radio and television at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and graduated in 1979.

Advertisement

Not much is known about Mary Lou’s career. She listed a stint as a debate coach at Covenant Christian High School in Indianapolis from 2002 to 2007.

Mary Lou Lofton and Charles Lofton’s Relationship and Kids

Illinois natives, Chuck Lofton and Mary Lou Brawshaw have been together for over four decades and going strong. They celebrate their wedding anniversary on August 19.

They are parents to three children – Paul, Tim, and Phillip. Mary and Chuck also adore their daughters-in-law, Heidi and Courtney.

Advertisement

Also Read: Mary Jane McCloskey Wiki: Facts about Fox 10 Phoenix Meteorologist, Cory McCloskey’s Wife

One of their sons, Tim Lofton, is currently based in California with his wife. He has held jobs in the IT field.