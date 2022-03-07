Who Is Kenedi Anderson? Facts about the “American Idol” Who Earned the Platinum Ticket

About Kenedi Anderson Age 18 Years Birth March 5, 2004 Siblings Dakota Anderson, Rubee Anderson, Peyton Anderson, Jayce Anderson, Jackson Anderson Parents Anne Anderson (Mother), Justin Anderson (Father)

American Idol season 20 is off to a phenomenal start. The fifth season on ABC already has its frontrunners thanks to a new little provision called the “platinum ticket.” Of the three platinum tickets given out this season, one belongs to talented vocalist Kenedi Anderson. The teen blew away the judges, who certainly saw a top-selling star quality in her. Coupled with her online fame, the attention on this early Idol frontrunner is growing. Those who are discovering her through the show want to know more about who Kenedi Anderson is. So we reveal everything about the next big thing to hit the music industry.

Kenedi Anderson’s Early Life

Kenedi Anderson was born on March 5, 2004. She hails from Crozet, Virginia, where she is a senior at Western Albemarle High School.

Anderson spent her early childhood in Louisiana. She credits that phase for instilling in her a love for country music, which evolved to include more genres.

“I would sing a lot of old Taylor Swift music,” recalled Anderson. “I was absolutely obsessed with her. But I think that as I’ve grown up, I’ve developed kind of my own style and I’ve gotten more into pop and writing my own music and also soul.”

Kenedi Anderson’s Family

Kenedi is the daughter of Justin and Anne Anderson. She grew up alongside her sisters, Dakota, Rubee, and Peyton Anderson, and brothers Jayce and Jackson Anderson.

Her father Justin has served as a director of player personnel at BYU and the University of Virginia and was an assistant football coach at Nicholls State University in Louisiana. Her mother Anne is a BYU alum and currently a stay-at-home mom.

Due to Justin’s job, the family moved around a lot. Kenedi claims to be the only musical one in the athletic family.

Kenedi’s mom appeared on American Idol accompanying the teen on her audition. Her parents and siblings are also excitedly promoting her Idol run on their respective social media pages.

Kenedi Anderson on American Idol

Kenedi Anderson is skilled at playing the guitar and piano and hopes to pursue a full-time music career. The goal is to record a best-selling album and perform to sold-out stadiums.

Anderson has already gotten a little push in that direction. She is one of the artists credited in the 2021 album Trust in the Lord, in which she sings “Serve the Lord.”

The Virginia teen also posts performances on TikTok and Instagram, where she has added to her following with her American Idol appearance.

She auditioned in season 20 from Los Angeles, and had the panel of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie floored. Not only did her rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Applause” earn her righteous applause, but her gold ticket was upgraded to the coveted new platinum ticket.

The platinum ticket this season is something that sets apart the front-runners right away. Anderson is one of three platinum ticket holders who not only make it to the Hollywood round, but also get a day off to analyze the competition and pick their duet partner.