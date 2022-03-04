Ajit Ninan Wiki: Facts about KPIX Anchor Mary Lee’s Fiancé

About Ajit Ninan Age 49 Years Birth March 29, 1972 Children Mirium Ninan, Madi Ninan Job Vice President Alumni University of Nebraska-Lincoln Works For Dolby Laboratories In Relationship Mary Lee

Mary Lee stepped back from the KPIX a.m. show but continues her role at the CBS affiliate in San Francisco. This move comes after she shared a special moment with her colleagues and KPIX viewers. The weather anchor and STEM proponent has been in a relationship with San Francisco-based tech innovator, Ajit Ninan. His proposal to Lee on air has caught viral attention that has waned even weeks later. The meteorologist’s followers want to know more about who Mary Lee’s fiancé is. So we reveal his background in this Ajit Ninan wiki.

Ajit Ninan’s Nationality and Education

Ajit Ninan was born on March 29, 1972 and hails from India where he grew up. According to his Facebook, he was based in San Jose, California and currently in San Francisco.

Ninan attended Kodaikanal International School in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. In the US, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

While at college, he was active in his fraternity, the math and science honor societies, intramural sports, and other campus organisations while maintaining a 3.89 GPA, worked as a research assistant, earned awards and scholarships, and toured with a college band. He earned both BS and MS degrees in computer engineering and computer science.

Ajit Ninan’s Career

Ninan began his career in 1994 as a design engineer. He worked with Nuko, Optivision, and Propulsion.

He’s also worked in technical capacities at Luminous Networks, Stream Processers, WISchip and Netlogic Microsystems. He was also a principal engineer at Motorola for a year.

In 2008, he took on the position of VP, ATG engineering at Dolby Laboratories. His team is one of the leading innovators in the development of the famous Dolby Vision technology used by the biggest directors in Hollywood.

Ajit Ninan’s Relationship and Kids

According to his Facebook, Ajit Ninan was previously married and divorced. He has two daughters, Mirium and Madi from his previous marriage.

Ninan has been dating KPIX meteorologist, Mary Lee, at least since 2017. Their relationship now gained the Internet’s attention when Ninan planned a surprise proposal with the help of Lee’s colleagues at KPIX.

Mary Lee was taping a segment on the Northern Lights on February 14, 2022, when Ninan and his daughters surprised her with their arrival. After an emotional exchange of hugs and flowers, Ninan went down on one knee and proposed.

In a later segment, the newly engaged Lee shared her thoughts after accepting the proposal. Her co-anchor, Len Kiese, revealed Ninan and the KPIX team had been planning the proposal, codenamed Operation Marry Mary, for a long time.

The Valentines proposal has gone viral on the Internet and even gained the attention of the media in Ninan’s home country. The couple is overwhelmed by the response and good wishes to their engagement.