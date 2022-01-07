Who Is Janelle Ginestra? What Happened to Janelle Ginestra and Willdabeast Adams?

Janelle Ginestra and Willdabeast Adams were the “it” couple of the dance world. But recently, divorce rumors have been circulating social media, making fans wonder what happened to Janelle Ginestra and Willdabeast Adams. They had been silent about it for a long time, but Ginestra finally cleared the air in January 2022. We reveal what happened to Janelle Ginestra’s relationship with Willdabeast Adams and her background.

Janelle Ginestra and Willdabeast Adams’ Divorce

Janelle Ginestra and Willdabeast Adams were the dance world’s hottest couple. That’s why when sightings of them together dwindled in recent months, rumors of a breakup began doing the rounds.

Ginestra broke her silence and confirmed that she and Willdabeast Adams, whose real name is William Adams, are indeed heading for divorce. In a statement on her official social media pages, Ginestra confirmed that she filed for divorce on June 29, 2020.

The ex-couple’s relationship was very public to their social media followers. They met at a dance rehearsal in 2009 and were engaged in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WILL 🖤 (@willdabeast__)

Ginestra and Adams tied the knot on September 2, 2018. They even depicted their relationship through a dance performance with their bridal party at the reception.

Given their openness about their romance, rumors of their split concerned their fans. Ginestra explained her decision to keep the divorce from her fans saying that she found solace in her family and friends during this time.

Willdabeast Adams, for his part, posted a video on social media addressing the divorce.

Who Is Janelle Ginestra?

Janelle Ginestra reportedly was born on May 14, 1989, in California. She grew up in Santa Clara where her parents, Germaine Cintas and Steve Ginestra, are based.

Her mother Cintas is a beloved teacher in the local school. Her father Steve works for the city. From some of Janelle’s videos, it appears that her dad is her workout buddy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle Ginestra (@janelleginestra)

Janelle has been dancing since she was a mere two years old. When she was older, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a professional dancing career. After five years of miscellaneous jobs, she got her big break performing on tour with P!nk.

Her credits include performing with Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, and Pitbull, and on Step Up China, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, Glee, and more.