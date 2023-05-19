Meet “Naughty Girl Fitness” Pioneer Janelle Ginestra

Janelle Ginestra has reinvented herself since her divorce from Willdabeast Adams. The dancer and entrepreneur has created a dance and confidence movement with Naughty Girl Fitness. It came at a time when the pandemic was forcing the dance and workout industries to go remote. Ginestra made working out fun, steamy, and confidence-boosting. Find out more about her boundless creative pursuits in this Janelle Ginestra wiki.

About Janelle Ginestra Age 34 Years Birth May 14, 1989 California Spouse Willdabeast Adams (2018-2020) Siblings George Niczewicz Parents Germaine Cintas (Mother) Nationality American Job Dancer, Entrepreneur, Social Media Influencer Owns Naughty Girl Fitness

Janelle Ginestra’s Family

Janelle Ginestra was born on May 14, 1989, in California to Germaine Cintas and Steve Ginestra.

Her mom, Germaine Cintas, is a teacher at the local school and also recently received a master’s degree. She has been featured in several of her daughter’s videos and posts.

Meanwhile, the workout guru’s dad is also a fitness enthusiast and her gym buddy. Her father works for the city.

She has at least one brother, George Niczewicz. He is married and a dad to two kids.

Janelle Ginestra’s Career

Janelle Ginestra’s Early On-Camera Career

At age two, Ginestra caught the dance bug and has been unstoppable since. So, she took lessons at a local Santa Clara studio until she was seven.

She would later move to Los Angeles with her mom to pursue an acting career. Ginestra landed a few commercials and TV appearances before Cintas moved them to Modesto so her daughter would have a typical high school experience.

Modesto’s competitive dance scene was not at the level Ginestra was used to. She instead took to competitive cheerleading, which she credits for making her moves more polished.

In her cheerleading days, she connected with Jiggy, a local rap artist. And he enlisted Ginestra as a choreographer for his shows.

Ginestra would return to L.A. and have an on-camera career after high school. She trained further at Millennium Dance Complex and EDGE Performing Arts Center and was featured in the cheerleading cult classics, Fired Up! and Bring It On: Fight to the Finish.

She went on to appear in Alvin and The Chipmunks and Honey 2, including TV shows like Glee, The X Factor, and Bunheads. She also appeared in Nicki Minaj’s video for “Anaconda.”

Ginestra toured with P!nk and Jennifer Lopez and even danced with Beyoncé at the Billboard Music Awards. And she would go on to choreograph for several artists and award shows.

Janelle Ginestra and WilldaBeast Adams’ Collaboration

It wasn’t until 2010 that Ginestra started dabbling in social media, posting her first YouTube video. Eventually, she began doing collaborative videos with William “Willdabeast” Adams, a professional dancer and choreographer who specializes in hip hop dance.

Ginestra built her reputation as a dance entrepreneur while collaborating with her then-partner, Willdabeast Adams. And together, they established ImmaBEAST in 2013, a dance company bursting with talent, leading the master classes and conventions herself.

They expanded to the BuildaBeast Experience (BABE). As a result, it allowed the company to provide its auditions as an immersive dance event.

Ginestra also moved into creative directing. And the choreographic duo directed a commercial starring Serena Williams.

Janelle Ginestra’s Social Media and Fitness Platform

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was a professional turning point for many, including Janelle Ginestra. She was personally and professionally splitting from Adams, going through financial distress, and the pandemic forced her to reevaluate her dance aspirations.

That led to the birth of Naughty Girl Fitness, Ginestra’s dynamic workout platform with fitness choreography. She would take her workout platform to collaborate with the POPSUGAR Fitness YouTube channel. And a brand-new all-dance workout series, Dance Fitsugar, was born.

Ginestra’s also been boosting her popularity as a dance and fitness influencer across social media platforms. She boasts over three million followers on TikTok and over 492k followers on Instagram.

Naughty Girl Fitness brings a dash of sexy panache to workouts. Even if the ones practicing from her tutorials find a move too awkward, Ginestra encourages them to do it anyway because they’re not professional dancers. Her workouts not only work up a sweat, but they also build up confidence.

Janelle Ginestra’s Relationships

Janelle Ginestra worked with Willdabeast Adams while they dated. And Adams even proposed to her at a surprise party he threw on her 28th birthday, seven years after they first met.

They got married on September 2, 2018, in California. Their wedding included performances from dancers, and their first dance as a married couple was a spectacle, too.

However, the dancing industry’s star couple split after 10 years as business partners and two years of marriage. Ginestra filed for divorce and confirmed the news on social media on June 29, 2020.

Janelle Ginestra turned to fitness to keep her mental health stable while going through the divorce. That would inspire her to launch Naughty Girl Fitness.