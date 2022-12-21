Where Is Bryan Penn-Johnson from “Last Chance U” Season 2 Now?

Bryan Penn-Johnson, aka Big Bryan, was part of the new class of Huskies on Last Chance U: Basketball season 2. The seven-foot giant gave his fair share of mixed feelings to viewers. Nonetheless, they empathize with the circumstances that brought him to East Los Angeles College and how he was determined to improve. BPJ is now one step closer to his professional goals. Find out where Bryan Penn-Johnson is after Last Chance U: Basketball here.

Bryan Penn-Johnson’s Family

Bryan Penn-Johnson, who also goes by BPJ, was born on January 6, 2000, and is a native of Long Beach, California. However, very little is known about his family.

Towering over seven feet, Bryan Penn-Johnson comes from a family of giants. His parents are also reportedly as tall as he is.

He has at least one brother, Brent. His brother was one of the people who encouraged him to pursue Division 1 basketball.

Bryan Penn-Johnson’s Education and Career

Bryan Penn-Johnson was memorable on Last Chance U-Basketball for three reasons. One is his height, the other is his polarizing attitude, and the third is that he changed four schools in four years.

BPJ excelled at football before he grew taller in high school. But he later found basketball suited him better, and he played the sport at Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.

After an injury paused his athletic streak, Brent encouraged him, and they decided that BPJ would aim for basketball in college and the NBA. During the evaluation period, he was also getting interest from San Diego State. However, he committed to the University of Washington Huskies, which also offered a scholarship.

After only two seasons, BPJ transferred to Louisiana State University. Six months and five games with the LSU Tigers later, he entered the transfer portal again.

That’s when he went to East Los Angeles College to play under Coach John Mosley with the Huskies. He hoped to improve as a basketball athlete at ELAC and recorded some of his career-best stats.

Penn-Johnson credits Mosley for restoring his confidence in his skills. He also received attention from D1 teams while playing at ELAC.

After filming Last Chance U, Bryan Penn-Johnson decided to transfer for the fourth time to Cal Poly, where he will play under Coach John Smith. He’s yet to debut as a Mustang, but Last Chance U viewers hope this will be the final school for BPJ before he can move up to a professional basketball career.