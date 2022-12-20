Jeff Butera Leaving WZVN-TV: Where Is the Fort Myers Anchor Going?

Jeff Butera of WZVN-TV exemplifies what solid reporting, dedication, and persistence looks like. Over the past decade, residents of southwest Florida have seen his all sides. But now the versatile anchor has announced his departure from the station. Jeff Butera is leaving WZVN-TV at the end of this year. His devoted fanbase is understandably saddened by this news and full of questions. One question they have for him is whether or not he plans to leave Fort Myers. Well, the news on this issue is not positive. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.

Jeff Butera Exits WZVN-TV

Jeff grew up in Orlando and graduated in telecommunications from the University of Florida. After graduation, he joined WTEV as a reporter in Jacksonville, Florida. After that he reported for KPHO TV in Phoenix, Arizona, winning two Emmy awards and earning eight nominations.

The anchor joined WFTS-TV in Tampa, Florida, in 2009 as a multimedia journalist. And finally, he joined WZVN-TV in April 2012 and became ABC7’s main anchor in 2021. He anchors the 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts for the ABC news affiliate.

The nine-time Emmy-award-winning anchor is also the author of Write Like You Talk: A Guide To Broadcast News Writing. He launched a five-episode podcast titled Killer Fastball, in 2021 on the 100-year anniversary of the tragedy. It is a true story of Ray Chapman, only MLB player to die from an injury on the field.

His wife’s health troubles kept him away from his followers in October of 2022, and they missed him while he was gone. Many viewers were relieved to see him back at the anchor desk once his wife had fully healed. But this time, their beloved anchor, Jeff Butera is leaving WZVN-TV.

Butera is set to leave Southwest Florida at the end of this year and move back to Tampa Bay. He has accepted a weekday anchor position at Spectrum Bay News 9.