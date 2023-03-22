What Happened to Pittsburgh’s WTAE News Anchor Kelly Sasso?

Kelly Sasso anchors newscast weekdays on Pittsburgh Action News 4. In her six years at WTAE-TV, she has developed a strong rapport with her audience. Sasso announced her pregnancy in October 2022, and the news that the anchor is expecting has thrilled Action News 4 viewers. However, she’s been recently missing from the broadcasts. Here’s an update for those wondering what happened to Kelly Sasso from WTAE and where she is.

What Happened to Kelly Sasso from WTAE?

Kelly Sasso is a western Pennsylvania native who grew up in Greensburg. In 2017, she joined WTAE Pittsburgh Action News 4 and co-anchors the 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. newscasts on weekdays.

Sasso formerly held various positions at Hearst Television’s KHBS/KHOG ABC 40/29 News in Fayetteville, Arkansas, although her most notable role was that of a prime-time anchor. She also won multiple Associated Press honors for special projects and newscasts while she worked at 40/29 News.

The news anchor is immensely popular among the people of Pittsburgh. So, when Sasso shared that she had GERD and a hiatal hernia in 2020, many fans reached out to her on her social media page to take note of her health.

Kelly Sasso has been married to Nicholas Sasso since 2011. During an October 2022 broadcast of Pittsburgh Action News 4, the anchor announced she was expecting. And she also revealed the gender of the baby, and it’s a boy!

The anchor, due in March, is set to go on maternity leave. So if you don’t see her on the newscasts, don’t get concerned and wonder what happened to Kelly Sasso.

On March 10, 2023, the WTAE Pittsburgh Action News 4 team had a small celebration in honor of Baby Sasso. Shannon Perrine of WTAE shared photos of their celebration on Facebook.

Perrine stated in the post, “Elena LaQuatra WTAE wanted to make sure we could celebrate Baby Sasso BEFORE Kelly Sasso WTAE goes on maternity leave. We still have some time. But newsroom cupcakes were in order.”