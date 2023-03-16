The people of San Antonio start their day early in the morning with their favorite anchor Sarah Forgany. However, she has been MIA for the last few days, which made her fans wonder what happened to KENS 5’s Sarah Forgany. They knew she was on vacation, but she wasn’t posting on social media either. Now, the award-winning anchor has shared an update about her absence. Here’s what she has to say.

Sarah Forgany’s Education and Career

Sarah was born and raised in Cairo, Egypt, but she calls Texas her home. Forgany was passionate about journalism and telling stories from a young age. After spending most of her life in Houston, she earned a degree from the University of Houston.

Forgany started her professional career in 2002 with KTRK ABC13 in Houston, where she learned everything from editing and reporting to production. After that, she worked with News24Houston and KLFY in Lafayette, La.

Sarah joined the KENS 5 team in April 2010 as a morning anchor. In her career, she has interviewed former President Bill Clinton and Governor Bobby Jindal. She also led the coverage of the Haiti earthquake and Hurricanes Gustav and Ike.

Sarah Forgany Hospitalized during Vacation

Forgany, who has received four Associated Press awards, was missing from the broadcast for the last few days. Her fans were worried and wondered what had happened to Sarah Forgany. They knew she went on a vacation in the first week of March 2023, but after March 3, she did not share any updates from her Europe trip.

In a Facebook post shared on March 11, Sarah revealed that she was taken to the ER in an Italian hospital and stayed there for a few days. The anchor has now returned to the USA to continue her treatment. Moreover, the reason behind her hospitalization has yet to be revealed.

She further said, “Unfortunately, I had to cut my vacation short & fly back to the U.S to be admitted to a hospital here. I’m Thankful for the Italian hospital & Doctors who got me through some dark days but I’m so glad I was able to return to the U.S. asap to continue my treatment here.”

After returning to the U.S., Sarah has been keeping herself busy in her hospital room while watching the Oscars. On March 13, 2023, she said, “Hey, the Oscars are on! been years since I watched it Live but what else do you do when you’re stuck in a room for days? 😆 who else is watching?”.

Those who remember, Sarah had gone dark on social media in June 2022 for a month when she took a few weeks off with her daughter Bella on a bit of a travel adventure. After a month, the anchor reappeared on social media to let viewers know what she has been up to for the past month.