What Happened to WHIO-TV Dayton News Anchor Nick Foley?

Nick Foley has spent the last 25 years in the news industry cultivating a massive following. Only six months ago, he joined WHIO-TV in Dayton, Ohio, making him one of the station’s newest faces. Sadly, the anchor recently shared devastating news about his health with News Center 7 viewers. And they began sending prayers for him on social mediate immediately after hearing this information on the morning newscast. Read on to find out what happened to Nick Foley.

Nick Foley Diagnosed with Rare Cancer

Nick Foley is an experienced news reporter in broadcasting who graduated from the University of New Hampshire. A veteran anchor, he has spent 25 years in the industry, starting his career in Northern Maine.

The first 15 years of Foley’s professional career were primarily devoted to the sports industry. During that time, he covered three Super Bowls, an NBA Championship, and several PGA Tournaments.

Advertisement

Until now, Foley has worked with WPEC CBS 12 (West Palm Beach, Florida), WTAJ News (Altoona, Pennsylvania), WAFB 9News (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), WEWS News Channel 5 (Cleveland, Ohio), and PHL17 News (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania). And most recently, he joined Dayton WHIO News Center 7 Team in November 2022.

For the past six months, Nick Foley has been Dayton’s go-to anchor, and he has won over News Center 7 viewers’ hearts. But the anchor is now facing the biggest fight of his life.

He recently announced during the live broadcast that he has been diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. It’s a rare cancer that affects plasma cells in the bones and attacks the immune system.

While talking about the disease and treatment, Foley said, “While we are still honestly processing the information, we are making plans to fight. I begin treatment this week and radiation next week.”

Advertisement

Foley’s current plan calls for medication and treatment for five months and radiation for 10 days. As far as work is concerned, Foley plans on working for News Center 7 Daybreak as much as he can during the process. Also, he will keep posting updates on the WHIO News Center 7 website.

Advertisement

Also Read: What Happened to WLUK FOX 11 News Meteorologist Phil DeCastro?

Meanwhile, viewers and his colleagues are praying for him and his family. They are hoping for a fierce fight from the son of an Air Force veteran. And his loving family, including the WHIO family, will support him.

Nick Foley is married to Lisa Bizjak and has a lovely daughter.