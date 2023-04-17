What Happened to WLUK-TV’s Meteorologist Phil DeCastro in Green Bay?

When people’s favorite meteorologist Phil DeCastro was absent from the broadcast for a few weeks, the people obviously got worried. They thought it might be something with his back and wondered what happened to Phil DeCastro. However, his fans are now happy that he is back. Having the meteorologist away for so long was hard for them, and they missed his straightforward reporting. Find out what happened to the meteorologist here.

Meteorologist Phil DeCastro’s Health Update

Since he was a kid, a New Jersey native, Phil DeCastro has been a scientific buff who preferred The Weather Channel and the Discovery Channel over cartoons.

Subsequently, he graduated with a degree in meteorology, with a concentration in forecasting and communications from Penn State in 2009.

Advertisement

Right after graduation, Phil started his professional career in Marquette, Michigan, where he worked as the morning meteorologist with WLUC -TV.

In November 2011, DeCastro moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and became a weather anchor for WLUK-TV FOX 11’s Severe Weather Center. He was welcomed with open arms by the people and was their go-to weatherman.

Therefore, when he was MIA for the last few weeks, his fans got worried and wondered what had happened to him. However, Phil has now given an update about his whereabouts on his social media accounts.

Phil DeCastro underwent minor back surgery in late March 2023 at Bellin Health surgery center. His recovery is going well, and the weather anchor is back on the broadcast now. He returned to work on April 15, 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read: Darius Mack Takes a Time Out on WNKY: What Happened to Meteorologist

Advertisement

His colleague Gabriella Premus welcomed him with a funny post with a new Snapchat AI filter and said, “Meteorologist Phil DeCastro’s procedure took him out for too long… we’ve both aged since he’s been away… I think time was a little more forgiving with me.”