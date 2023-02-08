What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?

John Boel, a veteran anchor at WAVE, has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky, for over a decade. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy-winner journalist. When he is not working, John loves to train for triathlons. And now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if he is leaving the station and if he will return to WAVE in the future. Find out what John Boel said about his health issues and break from the station.

John Boel to Undergo a Back Surgery

John Boel graduated with a BA in broadcast journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire logo. After working in significant television stations like WYMT-TV, WBKO-TV, WLOX-TV, and many more, he became the face of WAVE-TV in Louisville in 2012.

He currently co-anchors WAVE 3 News from 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. each weekday. The talented investigative reporter has won 98 Emmy awards, 13 Edward R. Murrow awards, and many best news anchor awards. The anchor was inducted into the Silver Circle in 2018, an honor bestowed to persons from the Ohio Valley who have made significant contributions to the media.

However, he believes that his work in helping people overcome their addictions would be his greatest legacy. John is also a fitness enthusiast and has completed 13 Ironman triathlons. Another feather on his cap is his book, On the News, In the News, which spent three months on the Louisville best-seller list.

John Boel is set to go on six weeks’ break from anchoring to undergo a massive back surgery called a laminectomy. WAVE news anchor Shannon Cogan shared an update regarding his surgery on February 8, 2023.

She further says, “Watching him anchor the news, you likely don’t notice the pain he is in every single minute because he hides it so well. His back is causing him so much pain. When we worked together each night I felt so bad watching him suffer through this pain. And for someone so active – it’s been hard to stop his life. He’s getting the surgery tomorrow morning and will be off for six weeks. Let’s hope this helps him live again like he’s used to (maybe without Ironmans)”.

John Boel had undergone back surgery in 2021 too, and had taken only eight days off after the surgery. But in July 2022, his neurosurgeon told him that he needed more serious surgery called laminectomy after viewing the significantly worse MRI. For that, the doctors would cut away bone in the L3,4,5 area to open up the spinal canal.

In January 2023, John qualified for a legacy spot in the Ironman world championship, but he had to give up his dream due to upcoming back surgery.

Now his colleagues and fans are praying for his speedy recovery and hope he will get back behind the anchor desk soon.