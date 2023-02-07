Molly Cochran Leaving WJZ-TV: What Happened to the Baltimore Meteorologist?

Molly Cochran has been covering weather on WJZ-TV for a while. And recently, Baltimore residents have watched her sport a baby bump while doing weathercasts. Now the meteorologist is taking a break from broadcast to focus on her growing family. Cochran announced she won’t be appearing on WJZ for a while. Her regular viewers want to know if she is leaving the station and if she will return to WJZ in the future. Find out what Molly Cochran said about her break from WJZ.

Molly Cochran Takes Break from Broadcast

Molly Cochran was intrigued by weather when she experienced Hurricane Charley at South Carolina in 2004. She is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University School of Communication. She also pursued a masters degree in applied meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Apart from working with Accuweather and other broadcast stations like ABC7, Cochran learned the ropes of broadcast meteorology at the Emmy-nominated newscast, Centre County Report. She’s featured on ABC World News Now, Lifetime Network’s Balancing Act, Bloomberg Business, and FOX Business.

Until recently, Molly Cochran was covering the weather on WJZ-TV in Baltimore on the weekends. She’s been doing the recent broadcasts while pregnant.



Cochran and her husband welcomed their elder son in July 2021. They are now expecting a boy again due this spring.

February 5 was Cochran’s last weathercast on WJZ before her well-deserved break. She signed off on Sunday to go on a break for the next few months. She will enjoy some family time before the baby arrives.

While Cochran’s followers won’t see her WJZ for a while, this isn’t her last day on air. She stated on social media she is not done with the business and not hanging up the weather clicker anytime soon.

Cochran assured her followers she will return to broadcast in the future. She has not stated if it will be on WJZ or another station.

Meanwhile, she thanked all her colleagues and friends at WJZ as well as viewers who have sent love and support her way. Her followers hope she will remain on touch on social media and wish her well for her family.