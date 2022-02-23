What Happened to “The Curse of Oak Island”? When Will Season 9 Episode 16 Air?

Fans of The Curse of Oak Island joke that the curse of the show is that you’d be so hooked to it you’d be at the edge of your seat waiting for the next episode. That’s why fans were dejected on Tuesday when there was no new episode of the popular History Channel show. They obviously want to know what happened to The Curse of Oak Island season 9 episode 16. Some even fear if the rest of the season is cancelled. Fortunately, the show’s official social media accounts debunked rumors surrounding the lack of treasure hunting this week.

The Curse of Oak Island On Break

The Curse of Oak Island season 9 began in November 2021 and airs a new episode every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST. However, fans turned on The History Channel on February 22 only to find out no new episode of the treasure-hunting show.

Instead, Abraham Lincoln, the network’s three-part docu-series on the iconic president. Rick and his team had begun their dig at the Money Pit last week and viewers were hoping this week would show if the dig reaped treasure.

There were naturally queries about what happened to episode 16 of season 9. Some asked if last week was the season finale and want to know if there will be a long wait to find out what comes out of the Money Pit.

However, the show’s Twitter page announced there will be no episode tonight. Without specifying when the next episode will, the tweet said “we’re still on the search.”

No new episode tonight but don’t worry, we’re still on the search pic.twitter.com/vltUs6gLDt — Curse of Oak Island (@CurseOfOak) February 22, 2022

Last week was not the end of the season. Several reports claim there are at least ten more episodes to season 9.

The Curse of Oak Island is on its usual mid-season break like many shows on in this season. It won’t be a long wait though. It is expected to return with episode 16, titled “Gold Diggers,” on March 1 in its usual time.

The mid-season break was seemingly timed with Presidents Day on February 21. That is probably why The History Channel broadcast its riveting docu-series on the 16th president.

Fans of the show were nonetheless startled at the lack of Oak Island tonight. They took to Twitter to provide some meme-worthy reactions. Most were dejected that they couldn’t cap off a dull Tuesday with their favorite show.