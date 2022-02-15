What Happened to Miriam from “Chicks on the Right” Podcast?

The latest live of the Chicks on the Right podcast took a dramatic and concerning turn. Miriam, who is known to her regular followers as Mock or Mockerena, had a health episode while live on the show with her co-host, Daisy. Fans are since asking what happened to Miram on Chicks on the Right. Fortunately, Daisy has been providing regular updates on her friend and colleague. Here’s the latest update on Mock’s health.

Health Update on Miriam from Chicks on the Right

Miriam Weaver goes by Mockerena or Mock on her popular conservative podcast, Chicks on the Right, with co-host, Amy Jo Clark, aka Daisy. During their February 14 live morning show, things took a dramatic turn.

Miriam appears to have a stroke during the live which not only sent Daisy in panic, but also their followers. They cut the episode short while Mock received timely medical attention.

Advertisement

Daisy provided regular updates on Miriam’s health on the podcast’s official Facebook page. She initially revealed that Miriam is at the hospital and getting tests done to figure out what happened.

By noon, Daisy revealed that Miriam’s CT scan are clear and they are awaiting MRI results. Miriam was released from the hospital the same day.

Miriam insisted on doing another live soon after returning from the hospital. During the live, she thanked all their followers for their prayers and well-wishes.

Also Read: Bridget Phetasy Wiki: Age, Husband, Family, Podcast and Facts about the Writer

Advertisement

So far, Miriam hasn’t revealed her prognosis. While their followers wait for updates, they wish her well and urge her to take it easy for a while.