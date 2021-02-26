What Happened to John Geddert’s Gym, Twistar?

US gymnastics coach, John Geddert, died by suicide on February 25, 2021 after he was charged with 24 felony charges, including sexual assault. Geddert was infamously involved in Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse scandal. Geddert started and previously owned his gymnastics training facility, Twistars, in Lansing, Michigan. Among Nassar’s sexual assault convictions, three of the gymnasts were from Twistar. Many of his former students claims that Geddert knew of the abuse and was also abusive to his students as well. Since news of Geddert’s death broke, social media wants to know what happened to his company. Did John Geddert still own and run Twistar at the time of his death? As it turns out, Twistar’s troubles were far from over.

John Geddert Transfers Ownership of Twistar

John Geddert founded Twistars USA Gymnastics Club in 1996. Twistars operated in Dimondale and Dewitt locations.

Twistar’s facility reportedly had a back room where Larry Nassar treated and molested young gymnasts. Geddert’s former students said that the coach was aware of Nassar’s crimes and was also abusive himself. He was physically, sexually, emotionally, and mentally abusive on the young girls who he coached.

Advertisement

He allegedly made the girls practice when they were injured, would throw things when angry, and hurt the gymnasts.

Many gymnasts said they suffered from eating disorders or attempted to harm or kill themselves due to Geddert’s abuse.

Nassar’s sexual abuse ring however came crashing down in 2018. Three out of the 10 convictions he was sentenced for relate to abuse of Twistar gymnasts.

Also Read: Where Is Larry Nassar Now? An Update on the Disgraced Doctor’s Prison Sentence

Nassar and Geddert’s close personal and professional relationship led authorities to suspect the coach as well and look into him. In 2018, John Geddert handed the ownership of Twistars to his wife, Kathryn after US Gymnastics suspended his membership and he retired.

Advertisement

Kathryn’s sister, Kiki Wixson, bought Twistar’s Dewitt gym in 2019. Kiki, a former gymnastics coach and employee of Twistar, renamed it to Kiki’s Gymnastics.

Advertisement

Twistar’s Dimondale Gym Bought by New Owners

Twistar’s Dimondale was open even after the Dewitt gym was sold. In February 2021, it was revealed that a Bryan Hough bought the Dimondale gym that’s now renamed to Capital City Flips on December 31. The sale was completed in February.

The gym operated out of the Summit Sports and Ice Complex. Capital City Flips occupies a section of the complex but Hough closed the deal on the lease agreement without the signature of the Summit.

Like gymnasiums around the country, Summit too shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Summit’s general manager however announced in February that the complex will shut down permanently. The facility has not been operational since February 22.

Advertisement

Summit had shuttered due to the financial difficulties that mounted during the pandemic when athletes could no longer train there. But some people believe that the scandal with Geddert and Twistars also hampered business there.

Now Hough stated he was blindsided by the closure and expressed his displeasure about it. Hough, like many of the people who operated and trained at Summit, is looking for a new place to shift Capital City Flips.