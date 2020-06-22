Larry Nassar abused his position as a doctor for USA Gymnastics and at Michigan State University to sexually assault hundreds of underage girls. He was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual crimes and sentenced to prison for a very long time. So where is Nassar now? Is there the possibility that he could be out of prison? Here’s all your questions about Larry Nassar’s crimes answered.

Where Is Larry Nassar Now?

The former USA Gymnastics team doctor was arrested in December 2016 on child pornography charges to which he pleaded guilty in 2017. He was sentenced in both Michigan state and federal courts.

In January 2018, he was found guilty of sexually assaulting hundreds of young girls dating back to 1992 and was sentenced to 175 years in prison for his cumulative crimes. The following month, another sentence of 40 to 125 years was added after he pleaded guilty to more counts of sexual assault.

He serves both his state and federal sentences simultaneously, guaranteeing that he would stay in prison till his death. Before his sentencing, it was reported that even if he did get out of prison in his lifetime, he would be monitored for the rest of his days.

Nassar was initially serving his sentence at United States Penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona. As it happens to sex offenders in prison, he was physically assaulted there within hours of joining the general prison populace.

Authorities transferred Nassar to Coleman II U.S. Penitentiary, a federal prison outside of Orlando, Florida. The Florida prison is reportedly safer for sex offenders, ensuring that Nassar will serve his maximum sentence.

Who Outed Nassar First? Who Are the Other Victims?

Larry Nassar sexually abused hundreds of young girls for decades. Most of his victims did complain to authorities, but no action was taken letting him continue his crimes.

It all ended when former gymnast-lawyer-activist, Rachael Denhollander filed a complaint with MSU and also did an interview with the Indianapolis Star. Through her interview, she was the first to publicly come forward with sexual abuse accusations against Larry Nassar. She said that he assaulted her when she was a 15-year-old gymnast seeking treatment for lower back pain.

More than 250 women have come forward with allegations against Nassar. Many of them are former USAG gymnasts like Jamie Dantzscher, Morgan White, Jeanette Antolin, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Maggie Nichols, Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles, Jordyn Wieber, Sabrina Vega, Ashton Locklear, Kyla Ross, Madison Kocian, Amanda Jetter, Tasha Schwikert, Mattie Larson, Bailie Key, Kennedy Baker, and Alyssa Baumann.

One of his victims was a young girl who lived in the Nassar family’s neighborhood. Nassar sexually abused her when she was a child in the basement of his home and while she was a babysitter for his kids.

What Did Nassar Claim He Was Doing? What Did He Do?

As a practitioner of osteopathic medicine, Nassar would use his hands to move muscles and joints of a patient’s muscles. While working with USAG and at the Michigan State University, Nassar had sexually abused hundreds of underage girls. The abuse happened at the famous ranch of the USA gymnastics coaches, Bela and Martha Karolyi, at his workplace in the University, and also at his home.

At first, Nassar had denied sexually abusing any of accusers. He claimed he was doing legitimate medical treatments.

However, in November 2018, he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct. All but one victim was abused during medical appointments. By pleading guilty, he admitted that he was in a position of authority over these underage girls as their doctor.

Several victims have shared graphic details of what Nassar did to them. In the criminal complaint, he was found guilty of sexually penetrating the girls with his bare hands.

What Was Nassar Guilty Of?

Nassar was convicted on various sexual abuse charges, including possessing child pornography and tampering of evidence. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with minors under the age of 16. He pleaded guilt to another three counts for which the 40-125 years sentence was added to his punishment.

Who Was Nassar Married to?

Nassar married Stephanie Lynn Anderson on October 19, 1996. They have three children together.

They separated in 2016 as soon as he was arrested and she filed for divorce in January 2017. She was granted divorce in July that year and given full custody of their children.

Anderson, a physician’s assistant, currently works in Lansing.

