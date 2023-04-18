Stacia Knight Is Back! KOTV News On 6 Welcomes the Meteorologist After Baby#2

Stacia Knight has been responsible for bringing up-to-date weather coverage to Tulsa residents for over a decade. She was MIA from local airwaves recently for good reason. Stacia Knight welcomed her daughter recently and she’s been spending time with her baby during maternity leave. Now the meteorologist is returning to KOTV. Those who speculated if she is leaving can rest easy. The News On 6 Warn Weather Team is going to be complete again. Here are all the details about Stacia Knight’s return.

Stacia Knight Back on KOTV

Kansas-born Stacia Knight’s calling has always been weather. As a child, she kept her family informed about the changes in the weather. As she grew older, she was determined to help more people stay informed about perilous severe weather.

After earning a BS in atmospheric sciences and meteorology from the University of Kansas in 2012, Knight moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma and has called it home since. From interning at Oklahoma Weather Experts to joining KOTV, Stacia Knight has been keeping locals ahead of the weather for over a decade.

Advertisement

She started as a weather producer, moved up to weekend morning forecasts, additionally covered traffic, and is now the 4 pm and 9 pm meteorologist on weekdays. She launched Six In the Morning Weekend and is the staple of the News On 6 Warn Weather Team.



Throughout her career, Knight also gave a few glimpses into her personal life. She married Josh Stearns on July 28, 2017. She even wore her wedding dress on air and did a regular weathercast in it. It was a gorgeous dress!

Knight and Stearns welcomed their son, Callahan on September 23, 2022. Their daughter, Camryn, was born on January 26, 2023.

Stacia Knight was making the most of maternity leave with her little family in recent weeks. She gave regular updates on Camryn and some updates came from her News On 6 colleagues too.

While viewers are happy for the meteorologist, they also missed her a lot. We don’t have to miss her any longer because Stacia Knight is back on News On 6.

Advertisement

Monday was her last day of leave and she squeezed in all the cuddles she could get from Camryn before the hectic broadcast schedule kicks in. Stacia Knight will be back on air on Tuesday, April 18, during the 4 pm newscast. You wouldn’t want to miss that.

Advertisement

Also Read: Mississippi Meteorologist Patrick Ellis Leaving WLBT/FOX 40 News

The News On 6 family is certainly ecstatic about her return. Be sure to catch Stacia Knight on KOTV this evening.