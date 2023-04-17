Patrick Ellis Leaving WLBT: Where Is the Mississippi Meteorologist Going?

Patrick Ellis has been covering weather in Mississippi for over six years while also being an inspiration for several LGBTQ+ youth. Jackson residents are attached to the meteorologist and a lot of youth look up to him. Anyone who followed him on WLBT and WDBD know he is going places professionally. Now that opportunity has arrived and Patrick Ellis is leaving WLBT for a new job. Since his announcement, Jackson residents have been asking where he is going next and if his new job is based in Jackson. Find out what Patrick Ellis said about his departure from WLBT.

Patrick Ellis Preparing to Leave WLBT

Alabama native, Patrick Ellis overcame his childhood fear of thunderstorm to become a broadcast meteorologist. He graduated from the highly touted meteorology program of Mississippi State University.

In college, he chased after two storms in 2011. He got his first broadcast job while at Mississippi State, doing weekend forecasts at WeatherVision.

Advertisement

He later covered weather during weekends at an ABC affiliate in Greenville. He also covered severe weather in the Carolinas for four years while working at a station in Wilmington, North Carolina.



Ellis returned to Jackson, Mississippi and has been part of the weather team at WLBT since. He did the morning weather forecasts at the station and on Fox 40.

Patrick Ellis is an openly gay working meteorologist and an inspiration to many. In 2017, he shared his coming out story to encourage others struggling in the closet to be who they are. His followers were moved by his post and motivation.

It’s an understatement that the weatherman’s presence in the Jackson community goes beyond just a face on TV. And that’s why they’re going to miss him when he moves on to his new job.

Ellis revealed to his social media followers on April 14 that he will soon be leaving WLBT and Jackson. He is heading to Memphis, Tennessee where he will be the new morning meteorologist on WMC-TV.

Advertisement

His friend, Brittney Bryant, recently wrapped her last day on air at WMC-TV. And Ellis will be taking her place soon.

Advertisement

But it wont be for a few more weeks. Ellis assured his last day in Jackson will be in late May. Meanwhile Spencer Denton will help 5 Action News viewers transition from Bryant to Ellis on their screens.

Also Read: Memphis Meteorologist Brittney Bryant Leaving WMC-TV Action News 5

Patrick Ellis will probably announce his last day on air at WLBT soon. Keep your eyes peeled on his social media for further updates and make the most of his last few weeks in Jackson.