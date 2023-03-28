What Happened to KMOV Co-Host/Morning Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger?

Since Emmy Award-winning journalist Laura Hettiger joined News 4 This Morning over a decade ago, the show’s ratings have doubled. But recently, many St. Louisans have wondered what happened to Laura Hettiger from KMOV after she’s been MIA from the early morning broadcasts. And they think that Laura Hettiger is leaving KMOV, but there’s no need to fret. Read on for an update about the veteran anchor’s absence from News 4 This Morning.

Laura Hettiger Moves to a New Timeslot at KMOV

Laura Hettiger received a BS and MS in Journalism from the University of Illinois. The former Illini cheerleader had interned in print media and sports broadcasting. She’s extensively covered cheerleading events and also was a cheer choreographer.

In 2011, Hettiger got her start in broadcasting in Charleston, South Carolina. And after a year of reporting on WCBD News 2, she moved to St. Louis, Missouri.

Hettiger has anchored the morning newscasts at KMOV since joining the CBS affiliate in July 2012. She hosted Great Day St. Louis, covered the morning traffic news, and spearheaded the News 4 lifestyle segment.

As the face of the first hour of the News 4 broadcasts, Hettiger wanted St. Louis to have a great start to their day. And the city is also used to its early mornings with Laura Hettiger’s traffic coverage. However, that’s changing soon.

No, Laura Hettiger is not leaving KMOV-TV. And the anchor herself confirmed this in response to several social media followers.

She revealed on her official social media pages that she is moving on from the early morning traffic newscasts. As of Monday, March 27, Hettiger will be working full-time on News 4 Great Day at 9:00 a.m. and working on other special projects for KMOV-TV.

No more 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. alarms for Laura Hettiger. She discussed it with the bosses at KMOV-TV, who supported her transition from the early morning traffic newscast to the mid-morning show.

This move will allow Hettiger to spend more time with her family. The news anchor and her husband, Dr. Mark Gdowski, welcomed their son, Leo, on December 12, 2022. So her new schedule will probably free up her early mornings for her baby.