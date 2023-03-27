News Anchor John Lasko Leaving FOX56 WOLF and WNWO NBC 24

John Lasko has been covering the news for both FOX56 WOLF (Toledo, Ohio) and WNWO NBC 24 (Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania) for over four years. But the stations’ viewers won’t see him behind the news desk, as John Lasko is leaving FOX56 WOLF and WNWO NBC 24. And after he wrapped up his last day on the broadcast, his followers have been wondering where John Lasko is going. Read on to find out what the news anchor said about his departure from the stations.

John Lasko to Exit FOX56 WOLF and WNWO NBC 24

John Lasko was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He earned his degree in journalism from Cleveland State University. Also, he went to Ohio Center for Broadcasting in Valley View, where he was trained in radio and television broadcasting fundamentals.

Before graduating, Lasko landed his first job as a part-time news assignment editor at WEWS News 5 Cleveland in Ohio. Next, he worked as a reporter and anchor in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and then as a morning anchor, producer, and reporter in St. Joseph, Missouri.

In 2019, John Lasko joined WSBT22, affiliated with CBS and FOX and owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group. He hosts the half-hour live newscasts at 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Sundays for WNWO-TV (Toledo, Ohio) and the half-hour live newscast at 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for WOLF-TV (Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania).

During his broadcasting career, Lasko’s work as a journalist was featured in newspapers in Amherst and Willoughby, Ohio. And now John Lasko is leaving FOX56 WOLF and WNWO NBC 24 for his next adventure. The anchor wrapped up his last newscast on March 26, 2023.

Although the anchor has yet to specify when or where he will be going next, Lasko will stay with the Sinclair Broadcast Group at a different station. He will anchor the news there Monday through Friday.

So, keep checking John Lasko’s social media for further updates on his next career move.