Veteran Political Reporter Alison King Leaves NBC10 Boston

It’s the end of an era in New England news coverage. Alison King stepped back from an illustrious career spanning three decades in March 2023. Since the news broke, NBC10 Boston’s longtime viewers want to know where the veteran journalist is going and if they will see her in a different role in the future. They especially hope she is staying in the Boston area. So read on to find out what’s next after Alison King leaves NBC10 Boston at WBTS-CD.

Alison King Leaves NBC10 Boston for Retirement

Alison King earned a BA in English Literature from Colgate University in 1984 and an MA in Journalism from New York University in 1990. After working in advertising on the production side of broadcasting, she got her first shot in front of the camera in 1990 at WECT TV6 News in Wilmington, North Carolina.

King was later an anchor and reporter at News 12 Connecticut in Norwalk and WFSB Channel 3 Eyewitness News in Hartford. She arrived in Massachusetts in 1995 and has been part of the NBC4 Boston team ever since. Moreover, she was simultaneously reporting on New England Cable News (NECN) until 2017.

A prolific political reporter, King is an inspiration to journalists aspiring to work in the industry. She’s covered seven presidential races and many more elections and worked on documentaries on the late Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.

In 1997, she traveled to Bosnia with the Massachusetts National Guard. And in 2014, she interviewed then-President Barack Obama.

Alison King has famously made politicians sing holiday classics for her long-running segment, Political Harmony.

But now, the amazing journalist is retiring after 28 years on NBC10 Boston and 33 years in the news broadcast industry. King wrapped her last day on the air on March 23.

NBC10 aired a special tribute to the outgoing anchor. Several personalities who have been on the other end of Alison King’s microphone, like Deval Patrick, Michael Dukakis, Marty Walsh, Michelle Wu, Elizabeth Warren, Mitt Romney, and more, thanked her for her outstanding work.

Her colleagues at NBC10 also gave her a grand farewell with the most fantastic cake. Several Massachusetts lawmakers and media personalities have also been sharing tributes to King.

As for what’s next, she hasn’t stated yet. Nonetheless, you can check out one of her recent works, Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire, an online docuseries co-produced by Alison King. She’s currently doing the rounds promoting the series.