What Happened to WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore Anchor Jenyne Donaldson?

Jenyne Donaldson is one of the most liked news anchors in Baltimore. So, when she was missing from the newscasts for the last few days, WBAL-TV 11 News viewers got worried and wondered what had happened to Jenyne Donaldson. No, she is not leaving WBAL-TV, as some speculated. The anchor has recently shared an important update that provides all answers to her whereabouts. Read on to find out more about Jenyne Donaldson’s absence.

Jenyne Donaldson Goes on Medical Leave

Jenyne Donaldson earned a degree in broadcast journalism from Morgan State University in 2010. And while in college, she interned with the WTTG-TV FOX 5 DC news team and honed her skills.

Prior to joining WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore, Donaldson worked with KYW-TV CBS Philadelphia, News Channel 6 KAUZ (Wichita Falls, Texas), WTVM News Leader 9 (Columbus, Georgia), WJZY-TV FOX 46 (Charlotte, North Carolina), NJ Spotlight News, and the Black News Channel (BNC).

In October 2022, she joined WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore. And within a very short period, Donaldson became a favorite anchor of the city’s residents.

Jenyne Donaldson co-anchors on 11 News weekend mornings alongside Jennifer Franciotti. She also reports for 11 News at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. throughout the week.

The anchor has been missing from the newscasts for the last few days. And now, 11 News viewers are wondering what happened to Jenyne Donaldson. Thankfully, she has shared an important update regarding her health.

Jenyne Donaldson is out on medical leave after she recently underwent surgery to remove 18 huge fibroids. The anchor visited numerous doctors in various locations until she found one who would perform a less invasive treatment.

Her doctor at Johns Hopkins did a robotic-assisted myomectomy to treat her fibroids. Donaldson is recuperating and doing well, surrounded by family and friends. She will be back at WBAL-TV in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore viewers are missing Donaldson’s presence on the newscasts, and they hope she will get well soon.